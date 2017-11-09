PDP’s Umahi Wants Buhari To Seek Re-Election

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, wants President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

Mr Umahi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, told State House Correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Thursday that it is normal for an elected official to seek re-election.

“Since Mr President is doing his first term and I am doing my first term, it’s my wish to re-contest. So, I will as well wish Mr President the same – to re-contest,” he said.

“Any first-term governor would want to go for a second tenure and if that’s what you wish yourself, you should be honest enough to wish another person the same.”