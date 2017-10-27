PDP NEC considers report of gross violations by Fayose.

By Terhemen Abua.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday received reports detailing alleged violations and acts of impunity by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose is said to be at loggerheads with a number of party stakeholders in Ekiti, including federal lawmakers, state assembly members and party officials at the national level.

Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Biodun Olujimi, was said to have tabled the report at the NEC meeting, which Gov. Fayose also attended.