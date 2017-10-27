PDP NEC considers report of gross violations by Fayose.

By Terhemen Abua.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday received reports detailing alleged violations and acts of impunity by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Fayose is said to be at loggerheads with a number of party stakeholders in Ekiti, including federal lawmakers, state assembly members and party officials at the national level.
Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Biodun Olujimi, was said to have tabled the report at the NEC meeting, which Gov. Fayose also attended.
The disagreement got to a peak when the governor nominated his deputy, Olusola Eleka as his successor in the governorship election coming up in 2018.
Other intending governor aspirants, including Olujimi, had protested the governor’s action, describing it as an act of impunity and total disregard for the party’s constitution.
Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary of the Party said the meeting took note of the complaints against the governor and the matter was being looked into.
According to him, the party leadership would take appropriate actions against the governor to avoid what he described as “catastrophic consequences” in the governorship election.
Adeyeye also said that a former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja who recently defected to the PDP from the Accord Party, Seyi Makinde who also defected to the PDP from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and several others that joined the party about the same time have all been granted waiver.
The party spokesman further stated that the NEC has approved the December 9 date for the convention and also approved guidelines for state congresses and the convention as well.
The NEC also approved certain amendments to the party’s constitution that would be ratified at the convention.
No fayose for 2019, no nigeria, #wailers
May be he should go to Biafra and context for president and his brother Fani Kayode should be his running mate