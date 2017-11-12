 PDP If anything happens to Wike or his family; the APC, Amaechi should be held responsible – 

– The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike following a clash with a cabinet Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in Port- Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital. Wike and Amaechi In a statement signed by the Head, Publicity Division of the party, Chinwe Nnorom on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary, the party described the development as an invitation to anarchy in the State.
“The PDP is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assassination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. “The convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. “These constant harrassment and attempt on the life of Governor Wike is an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis again in Rivers State. “The public is aware that the Minister of Transport has been making attempts on the life of Governor Wike, and in all of the attempts, the Commander of SARS in Rivers State, Mr. Fakorede is ever ready to lead the ill-advised onslaught,” the statement read in part. While calling on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of the SARS commander, the party noted that failure to do so would translate to an endorsement of same by the Commander-in- Chief. “We condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers State. “Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that President Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the State. “We are also calling on the international community to take note of these chains of activities that are carefully planned by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi,” the statement continued, adding that “If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible.” God bless the PDP! God bless the people of Rivers State!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!
From scamnews
GOVERNOR WIKE AND HIS HIS CRY FOR PUBLIC SYMPATHY.
Governor Nyesom Wike must either be a very funny or forgetful man. Otherwise, he would be cautious how he complains of harassment by officials of the federal government,particularly Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi who was at the receiving end of his high handedness and serial harassments between 2013 and 2015.
With the support of President Goodluck Jonathan and Dame Patience Jonathan, Wike used the then Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mbu to harass the hell out of Governor Amaechi.
Apart from the Chris Ngige kidnap saga of the OBJ era, Amaechi probably holds the unenviable prize of the most humiliated and harassed Governor in the history of Nigeria. That was how Wike rose to power. While President Jonathan proclaimed his ambition wasn’t worth the blood of the least Nigerian,he allowed Wike’s ambition to drink the blood of several innocent Nigerians in Rivers State.
As Minister of State(Education), Wike decided what happened in Rivers State and Mbu reported to him. Notable among the ugly events of that era were the disruption of a pro Amaechi rally at Rivers State College of Arts and Science where Senator Magnus Abe was allegedly shot and Police denial of access to Governor Amaechi’s convoy through a particular route in the State capital.
It was the height of infamy. In fact, many events of that period were unprecedented in Nigeria. How can anyone no matter how powerful bar a Governor from using any road in his State? It happened in Rivers State. That was the scenario which helped to make Wike Governor.
Much as i neither support nor advocate vengeance,I believe that so far, Governor Wike has enjoyed more peace than he deserves.A man who employed violence, intimidation and harassment to win power is the least qualified to complain of a similar treatment. Reports even indicate that Wike is merely crying wolf as there was no attempt on his life as alleged this evening.
Those days, anytime I criticized the ill treatment meted out to Amaechi by GEJ and his foot soldiers, including Wike, my pro GEJ friends would justify it on the laughable ground that the Governor was disrespectful towards the President. Today, I don’t know how respectful Wike has been so far to entitle him to the peace he is enjoying as Governor. He’s obviously a beneficiary of PMB’s respect for the rule of law. Although he’s ordinarily entitled to nothing less, his past seeds render him morally ineligible.
If I had access to Minister Amaechi and Governor Wike, I would plead with the former to forgive while I ask the latter to stop crying wolf and possibly reap his harvests with equanimity.
I hope Nigerian politicians will learn useful lessons from the dramatic reversal of roles between Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Nyesom Wike.
Omen Bassey.