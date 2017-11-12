 PDP If anything happens to Wike or his family; the APC, Amaechi should be held responsible – 

– The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike following a clash with a cabinet Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in Port- Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital. Wike and Amaechi In a statement signed by the Head, Publicity Division of the party, Chinwe Nnorom on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary, the party described the development as an invitation to anarchy in the State.

“The PDP is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assassination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. “The convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. “These constant harrassment and attempt on the life of Governor Wike is an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis again in Rivers State. “The public is aware that the Minister of Transport has been making attempts on the life of Governor Wike, and in all of the attempts, the Commander of SARS in Rivers State, Mr. Fakorede is ever ready to lead the ill-advised onslaught,” the statement read in part. While calling on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of the SARS commander, the party noted that failure to do so would translate to an endorsement of same by the Commander-in- Chief. “We condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers State. “Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that President Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the State. “We are also calling on the international community to take note of these chains of activities that are carefully planned by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi,” the statement continued, adding that “If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible.” God bless the PDP! God bless the people of Rivers State!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!