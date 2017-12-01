PDP convention: NEC approves planning Committee, sub Committees

…Keeps mum on committee chairman

…Okays over 2,800 delegates

ABUJA- The 77th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has approved the planning committee and sub committees of its national elective convention slated for December 9, 2017 .

Also ratified were the congresses held in eight of the nine States which had their executive committees dissolved by the party a few months ago.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted for about four hours, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye stated that more than 2,800 delegates would be at the convention to elect new officers to pilot the affairs of the party.

“You will recall that at the last convention, the party took a decision to dissolve executive committees in 9 States, namely, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Adamawa, Borno, Kwara, Kebbi, Anambra and Kogi and mandated the National Caretaker Committee, NCC, to set up caretaker committees in those states and conduct congresses in those states.

“We reported to NEC that successfully we have concluded the congresses from ward to state levels in those States apart from Osun. It is only in Osun that we have not conducted the local and state congresses.

“We also look at the constitution, composition of the convention planning committee and sub committees and it was approved by NEC, which will be published in the newspapers in the next few days.

“We also looked at the arrangement and addendum to our approved guidelines in the conduct of the convention and that was also passed. We had a robust debate on a few issues particularly the campaign for the various offices. We noted that our aspirants have done very well in popularizing the party.

“They are taking the party to every nook and cranny of the country. The party is now always in the consciousness of Nigerians unlike the APC that has not been able to hold one NEC meeting like we do regularly,” he said adding that “Over 2, 800 delegates are being expected at the convention,” he said.

Adeyeye however cautioned aspirants for the various offices to be civil in their utterances, noting that at the end of the contest, winners and losers would come together again in the interest of the party.

When asked for the identity of the chairman of the convention planning committee, Adeyeye was evasive, saying that “We will publish the names, don’t jump the gun.”

Meanwhile, former national chairman (South) and national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has dissociated himself from moves by some disgruntled members of the party to hold a parallel convention come December 9, 2017 .

The retired Navy Commodore also called on the leadership of the party to ensure a smooth conduct of the delegate election, warning that the party could not afford another round of crisis so soon after a protracted leadership tussle almost brought the PDP down on its knees.

Speaking shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party Secretariat, George called for transparent, free and credible convention, saying as a party man; he won’t do anything against the interest of the PDP.

“I don’t know anything about that( parallel convention). I read it like you also read it. We will clearly be better briefed today ( referring to the NEC meeting). I want to appeal that we have to be extremely careful in managing the convention. We cannot afford any more crisis.

Apparently referring to his recent outburst against the Makarfi-led NCC, George said there was nothing wrong in drawing public attention to some misgivings adding that he had since met with the committee to commend its handling of the party affairs.

“I met a few of them (National Caretaker Committee members) and congratulate them