PDP Convention: Avoid inducement or bribery of delegates.

Terhemen Abua.

Peoples Democratic Party PDP National chairmanship aspirants have been warned against inducing delegates to the party’s national convention slated for December 9 in Abuja that any of the aspirants that bribed or induced delegates would be disqualified from contesting at the convention.

This was part of the peace accord signed by seven of the aspirants, Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The seven aspirants who endorsed the peace accord are Tunde Adeniran, Uche Secondus, Gbenga Daniel, Rashidi Ladoja, Taoheed Adedoja, Raymond Dokpesi and Jimi Agbaje. Olabode George was absent from the event and he was said to have secured the permission of the national leadership of the party to sign the document on Thursday .

The accord read in part, “We will support whoever emerges amongst us as the National Chairman of our great party as long as the process is transparent, free and fair in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the party and guidelines of the elective national convention.

“No aspirant shall leave the party or encourage his or her supporters, promoters etc to do so, as a result of the outcome of the national chairmanship election at the elective national convention.

“Any breach of the 2015 zero expenditure policy of the party, which prohibits the use of monetary inducement including lodging of delegates and providing money for votes, shall not be tolerated in the 2017 national elective convention and shall be grounds for disqualification on or before the 9 th of December, 2017 .

“Any aspirant/sponsor/supporter/ financier, proven to have done anything contrary to the agreements reached herein and in circumstances that suggest the knowledge of the undersigned persons shall be disqualified from contesting the national chairmanship election.

“Solemnly abide by and uphold the tenets of this national chairmanship election according to which we hereby voluntarily subscribe. ”

The party did not disclose how it would monitor the aspirants and their agents. The aspirants also vowed to support whoever emerges as the national chairman at the convention.

In attendance at the brief ceremony are Chairman of the PDP Disciplinary Committee, Tom Ikimi, former Rivers State Governor, Celestine Omehia, Senator Lee Maeba amongst others.

credit: Punch