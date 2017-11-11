PDP Chairmanship: Secondus, Adeniran favoured.

Terhemen Abua.

Political calculations in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP by key players as the party’s national convention draws near, seems to be in favour of a former Deputy National Chairman, Uche Secondus and a former Education Minister, Tunde Adeniran.

The attraction to the two contestants lies in the general perception that they appear “supple and flexible” and that they are likely to be adaptable to testy situations and also the influence and contributions of the backers of the two contestants to the party.

Secondus enjoys the backing of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike. He also hails from the state, while Adeniran has the support of a sizable number of elders of the party, particularly from the North.

Investigation further revealed that Wike has been rallying support for Secondus among his colleague governors in the South-South and the South East which are expected to produce the highest number of delegates for the December 9 national convention.

A former Information Minister Jerry Gana, is the arrow head of contact and Mobilisation outreach for Adeniran in the north, particularly in Gombe and Taraba States which are under the control of the PDP.

The PDP is fragmented in many of the states in the South West, a situation that may have compounded issues for Adeniran who requires enough delegate votes from the zone.

However, if Wike eventually yields to pressure being mounted on him by some interest groups to allow the position go to the South West, then the Adeniran candidacy may have a smooth sail.

credit: The Nation