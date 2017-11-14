PDP Chairmanship aspirannts to stick to party’s constitution.

Terhemen Abua.
Ahead of the December 9, 2017 Peoples Democratic Party PDP Convention, aspirants seeking the office of it’s Chairman were asked to proceed to the party secretariat Tuesday in Abuja to sign the peace accord.
Eleven governors elected on the platform of the PDP had Sunday quizzed all the eight National chairmanship aspirants of the party after a meeting of the governors and members of the party’s National Caucus in Enugu which ended in the early hours of Monday.
It was gathered that each aspirant was given 20 minutes to state his programmes for the party.
One of those at the meeting said after presentations, the governors asked each aspirant questions after which they were told to abide by the outcome of the election.
The meeting asked how the aspirants would handle the issue of internal democracy in the party, how to handle the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC and thereafter presented their manifest
The issue of zoning came up at the meeting of the forum with the aspirants, and the party was explicit enough on the issue of zoning maintaining that the party’s presidential ticket was zoned to the North, the position of chairman was zoned to the South without specific reference to states or geopolitical region.
courtesy: Punch
Poverty Disease problem that’s the meaning of PDP