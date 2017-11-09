PASAN suspends looming industrial  strike action …following the  intervention of NLC, TUC

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Rivers State Chapter has suspended its planned industrial action process.

The suspension is coming on the heels of the intervention of the state councils of organized labour (the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC).

The leadership of organized labour in Rivers State visited PASAN and the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission on Monday 6th November , 2017 and dialogue has since commenced. Part of the understanding arrived at by both parties was to allow, NLC and TUC midwife negotiations between PASAN and the Management of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The bone of contention has been the nonpayment of statutory four years allowances as well as very poor working conditions and staff welfare in the Assembly.

Before the eleventh hour intervention, PASAN was on the verge of a three day warning strike that would have led to a total shut down and downing of tools by workers of the Assembly.