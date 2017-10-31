Oyi is Agog as APGA Re-Election Campaign Team arrives council secretariat for LG Flag Off

… This is the mother of all LG rallies!

Thousands of APGA members, traders, men of timbre and calibre including the community leaders and traditional rulers, this afternoon received the working Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano who arrived the council secretariat, Nteje with his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke and members of his reelection campaign team led by Chief Sir Victor Umeh.

The thousands of supporters came out in their numbers to show solidarity to the working Governor who changed the face of the local government area in just 3.5 years in office.

With different musical groups, cultural troupes and masquerades, the good people of Oyi local government expressed their satisfaction with the leadership style of Gov Obiano and vowed to join the rest of ndi Anambra to #ReElectObiano by November 18 .

Brethren, #OyiIsAPGA #AnambraIsAPGA