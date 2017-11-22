Our probe will reveal the true state of DSS, EFCC and NIA feud – Senate.

Terhemen Abua.
The Senate had Wednesday stated on the floor of the red chambers that it would probe the alleged feud among Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Directorate of State Services DSS and National Intelligence Agency NIA over operational issues, said to have stemmed from EFCC’s attempted arrest of former Directors – General of DSS, Ita Ekpeyong and NIA, Ayodele Oke.
The Senate is to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter within two weeks.
The resolution followed a motion by Dino Melaye Senator Kogi West, drawing the attention of the upper chamber to the alleged resistance by DSS and NIA officers last Tuesday when EFCC tried to arrest Ekpeyong and Oke. Presenting the motion, Melaye said that it was expedient for the Senate to wade into the matter in view of it’s threat to national security.
According to him, the ugly development created gridlock in the area as people living in there were either not allowed to gain entry to their residence or to move out.
His words, “Our responsibility as a senate is to ensure the respect for rule of law. The media is already awashed with the disastrous situation that happened yesterday.
“The EFCC went to the residence of the former DG of the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong to effect his arrest and the men of the DSS stopped the EFCC from arresting him” .
“Same yesterday, the EFCC was stopped from arresting the former DG of NIA, Mr Oke, and the officers of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency stopped that arrest.
“We will recall that the same DG, DSS, had written this senate before now on the Acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu.
Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Biodun Olujimi said this was a dangerous situation that should be nipped in the bud. According to her, it is shameful for security agencies to be involved in such a fight.
Her words, “We never thought a day like this will come but we have seen it coming. Right now, we have a situation where no one is in charge of anything. I support the motion.
“The truth is that you cannot go to the house of a security agent, a man who has kept the secret of this country and arrest him like a chicken, adding that the same senate earlier rejected Magu yet he is still there with the Senate being defied. She stressed that the Presidency has to be called to order because somebody has to be in charge.
Senate leader Ahmed Lawan, supported the motion, saying President Muhammadu Buhari is in full control of the government, even when he was away to attend to his health, the Vice President was in control, so, there was never a vacuum.
He opined that the EFCC did not get the right document to effect the arrest and if they did, the senate investigation will reveal.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his submission urged the lawmakers to remain calm while the adhoc committee probed the development.
credit: Punch