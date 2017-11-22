Our probe will reveal the true state of DSS, EFCC and NIA feud – Senate.

According to him, the ugly development created gridlock in the area as people living in there were either not allowed to gain entry to their residence or to move out.

His words, “Our responsibility as a senate is to ensure the respect for rule of law. The media is already awashed with the disastrous situation that happened yesterday.

“The EFCC went to the residence of the former DG of the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong to effect his arrest and the men of the DSS stopped the EFCC from arresting him” .

“Same yesterday, the EFCC was stopped from arresting the former DG of NIA, Mr Oke, and the officers of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency stopped that arrest.

“We will recall that the same DG, DSS, had written this senate before now on the Acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu.