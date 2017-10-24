OSITA OKECHUKWU’S EMPTY THREAT AND GLARING LIES AGAINST DR. GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN – Mr. FREEBORN DAVIDO

Osita Okechukwu, a chieftain of the comatose and embattled APC, should bury his head in shame for the mess Nigeria has become in just two years of being mishandled by his docile party. The APC used all manners of lies, unrealistic promises, and destructive propaganda to hoodwink and deceive Nigerians.

Today, Nigerians gnash their teeth and bite their fingers for the wrong choice they made in the 2015 Presidential Election that saw the baton change hands. The change mantra that was deployed has become useless, since Nigerians know that things have never been this bad. It therefore makes one wonder how someone like Osita Okechukwu mustered the courage to speak ill about the former president that made the economy of Nigeria the best in Africa and the third fastest growing in the world.

The obvious misplaced priority is Osita’s concern about a former president in lieu of his dysfunctional incumbent product. Maybe Osita should focus on telling us just one thing his Buhari has done for Nigeria other than militarising the South-East, South-South, South-West, and even the health sector. Osita should tell us what his Buhari has achieved other than killing unarmed protesters in their number whilst allowing the armed and vicious Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen to terrorise humans.

Should Osita be talking when his own people, the Igbo, are complaining bitterly against crystal clear marginalisation by his APC government? Where was Osita when the Bill seeking to develop his region, the South-East, was abruptly thrown away? Why does Osita hate his people this much?

Did Osita Okechukwu say that the former president achieved nothing? Did Osita Okechukwu threaten to open up the former president’s Pandora Box? Well, we have overwhelming evidence of over 200 achievements of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. I challenge Osita Okechukwu to make good his threat or bury his head in shame. Where was this Osita when Buhari shut commercial banks out of FOREX only for his family and friends to be taking dollars from the CBN at ridiculous rates? Where was Osita when Buhari divided Nigerians into 5% and 97%, thereby fueling the agitations for self-determinism in the country today?

Can Osita, in all honesty, point at a single project this government has executed from start to finish in two whole years? Should someone like Osita, assuming he were well bred, not shamefully retire from politics due to the obvious failure of his party? I urge Osita to make good his threat or remain the unabashed creature that watches like a spectator as the economy of Nigeria takes a plunge. For the records, there are over 200 achievements of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. I have taken the needed trouble to share the link to the numerous achievements of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Can Osita open the said Pandora Box now or retire from politics in shame? Jonathan remains the best occupant of Aso Rock Nigeria ever had