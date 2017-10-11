Ogun Govt Denies Monkeypox Outbreak

Ogun State government has denied reports of an outbreak of monkeypox in the state, saying there are no cases of the disease as claimed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, made the clarification on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital where he cautioned residents against unnecessary apprehension as a result of the report.

“I can authoritatively tell you that there is no incidental case of monkeypox in Ogun State as reported in the media; the suspect in question does not qualify to be called a victim,” he said.

“So in essence, the case incidental for Ogun State is not monkeypox as speculated and reported in the media. Our people should not exercise any form of unnecessary apprehension as there are no cases of monkeypox in the state.”

Ipaye, however, asked them to always observe cleaner environmental and personal hygiene and informed that adequate measures have been put in place by the government to address any eventuality.

He said, “As government, we have been doing what we have to do. Our surveillance has been put on alert for any eventuality while residents should continue to maintain good behavioral change through good environmental and personal hygiene as a prerequisite”.

The commissioner further warned that human to animal contacts must be checked to forestall any form of animal to human infection