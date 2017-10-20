Ochei tasks govs on payment of salaries

ASABA—A FORMER Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Victor Ochei has called on state governors to prioritise payment of salaries, noting that it is critical to the success of any administration. Ochei, who said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, also urged the governors to carry out a proper auditing of workers in their states in order to plug leakages.

Victor Ochei His words: “This is not a time to run a government as a social business. It has to be a business run on a profitable venture,” he said on Wednesday . “Now, look at your workforce; do you actually have what you need, or you are doing it as a social service that ‘ whoever comes let us accommodate’? And there are people who are paid salaries of work they don’t do.” The former speaker was worried that some workers were receiving salaries for the service they have not rendered, and called for a thorough probe of the civil service. He said, “There are people who don’t even have a seat in their offices, yet they collect salaries at the end of the month. I am not saying you should sack them, but you need to do an audit as a state government,” he said. On the unpaid salaries of workers, Ochei said, “If you are going to deal with the salaries of your paid workers who are engaged by the state government, you need to look at your workforce critically. Do you actually need the workforce you have and if you don’t need them, what are you doing to ensure you are viable enough to pay those who work for you? “Every worker is worthy of his reward. That is why he wakes up in the morning and goes out to work for you ,” he added