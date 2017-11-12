OBIANO WON THE DEBATE- BUT NOT BY ELOQUENCE!

by Kenneth Ikonne
As far as I am concerned, Obiano won the debate. Drab, incoherent, colorless, austere, and lacking in charisma, his vindication came in the form of unassailable accomplishments posted in the course of his first term. It is gratifying that none of the contestants accused him of corruption or misappropriation; in any other state in the Federation, and especially in the Southeast, these would have been the recurring soundbites of any debate.
But Anambra State has been lucky; adroit and meticulous governance since the Ngige years, sustained by both Obi and Obiano, had set the pedestal higher. The debate thus turned, not on mundane things like non payment of salaries, or refuse disposal, but rather, on macro economics and dynamic equilibrium! In this debate, candidates debated, not on how money appropriated for the construction of an airport grew wings, but rather, on whether it was desirable to have an airport at all.
It was conceded by all the debaters that three flyovers have been constructed by Obiano in Awka- yet, Awka is less than an hour away by road from Owerri, where the most imaginative thing done by the incumbent there is the construction of effigies and statues. I doff my hat for Obiano, and pray that Anambra people would be prescient enough to re-elect him!
U didn’t mention our movie actor abi u forgot
Obiano is third. He didn’t win. Chidoka First and Obaze Second.
This Osita Chidoka man is just too good to preside over any state in this criminally structured entity called Nigeria.
That guy should be serving, not as a governor but as a President of a civilized country somewhere very far removed from the savagery of the numberless Savages savaging this Lugard Cage masquerading as a country.
Nigeria is too primitive for some people. Osita Chidoka is one of such people.
Obaze was busy going all confrontational against Obiano who himself was busy speaking from both sides of his mouth. Tony Nwoye was simply being his normal thuggish self. No big deal. Aboki na Aboki even if you carry am go heaven. Like Buhari like Nwoye. Indomie brain!
Those are the Abanidiegwus who want Charles Ogbu to go stand for sun to legitimize their political kparakpoism by voting for them.
#Ndiuchu!
Under a different setting and holding all other factors constant, I would kill to make Osita Chidoka my governor. And if debate, class, finesse and discipline alone could win election, I’d say he’s governor already.
It grieves me that I simply can’t under the circumstance.
A shame! Isn’t it?
Scannews is a scam!!! Obiano lost @ the debate