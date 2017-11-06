OBIANO COMMENDS CHURCH FOR PRUDENCE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

By Kingsley Ezekwelu

Gov Willie Obiano has commended the Church for its high level of prudence in managing funds provided by the state government towards achieving greater results.

The governor gave the commendation while addressing the congregation at the 2017 Prayer rally of the Anglican Communion held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka last night.

The prayer rally which brought together Anglican faithful from the nine Dioceses in the state, is an annual event during which prayers were offered for God’s intervention in the affairs of the state.

It was also used to educate the citizenry on what were required of them for a prosperous individual life and a progressive society.

The Governor in his remarks said his administration will continue to partner the church across key sectors due to its managerial efficiency and would always provide enabling ground to promote religious activities as well as promote religious harmony among the various denominations.

He revealed that it is the vision of his administration to achieve fiscal stability and sustainability in the state in the next four years, through the numerous investments it was attracting across various sectors. He called for the continued prayers of the Church for the development of the state and the upcoming guber election in the state.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka, the Most Rev Alexander Ibezim further explained that the gathering was also to offer thanksgiving to God for his his mercies throughout 2017.

Bishop Ibezim urged Christians to be steadfast and focus on God for direction and protection throughout the their lives. Special prayers were thereafter said for Gov Obiano.