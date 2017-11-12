Obaze Should Be ‘Distributing Relief Materials’ In Syria – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Mr Willie Obiano, could not resist the urge to take shots at his opponents during the governorship debate organised on Sunday by Channels Television with Peoples Democratic candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze being at the receiving end of his attacks.

Mr Obiano of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) argued that none of those out to boot him out of power were competent to be governor and that they were better off doing something else.

He also accused them of lacking facts about the state even though Mr Obaze, a former diplomat at the United Nations, served under him as Secretary to the State Government for more than a year.

“By the way, what Anambra requires is somebody that can drive the process and I am the only guy here that can do so. Tony (Nwoye) doesn’t have the executive capacity, he hasn’t worked in his entire life. My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said