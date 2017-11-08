Obaseki Receives 84 Returnees From Libya

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has received 84 Libya returnees in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Gov. Obaseki on Tuesday assured the returnees, comprising 60 males and 24 females, that his administration would place them on a monthly stipend for three months while they undergo various vocational training.

“You should see your current situation as a passing phase in the journey of life,”.

He said that his administration would ensure that they receive vocational training while those interested in pursuing higher education would be trained.

“You are back to where you came from and you will be taken care of. For the next three months, we will put you on a special stipend,” Obaseki said.

He explained that the goal of government is to make them ambassadors that will sensitise other youth about the risks associated with illegal migration.

“You will not wish what you went through for even your enemies. So we will make you ambassadors, to share your harrowing experience with others. We are not out to judge you, we will not judge you. We are all humans and make mistakes. Anybody can be deceived. I want to welcome you back home.”

Some returnees including Blessing Sunday from Ovia North East Local Government Area and Rosemary Oboh pleaded with the governor to employ her father and also expressed their appreciation to the governor for the warm reception accorded them.

“It was wrong for us to sneak out of our country. We did it because we thought we would be able to achieve something. We love you for welcoming us back home as a father, a leader and a governor. May your reign be long as governor,” Oboh said.

Earlier, the Attorney General of the State and Chairman Task force on Anti- Human Trafficking, Professor Yinka Omorogbe informed the returnees that her team was willing to receive all Edo indigenes back home because they were preciou