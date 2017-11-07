No Cause To Be Happy Yet!

Some of us, at the risk of sacrificing personal benefits and safety, stood up against the PDP and vehemently, revolted against the party and contributed to the change in the status quo. We did that not against an individual but against the inability of the PDP to steer the ship of our polity into greatness.

In Benue, for instance, we were on course even when one man conjured and invoked his manipulative spirits to smuggled in foreign elements and shuffle the course of the struggle towards achieving selfish aggrandizement and settling personal scores.

These scores have assumed a terribly appalling dimension with hydra-headed tentacles. For instance, we have dissipated so much energy to focus on Gabriel Suswam as if the problem of Benue State starts and ends with him. We made others think all the monies accruable to Benue state since 1999 are holed up somewhere in the farm of Gabriel Suswam in Anyiin. We give others the impression that Suswam is responsible for the inability of workers to get paid or the incapacity to fix the roads or the health sector. We paint the Suswam regime with black colour as if NOTHING was achieved. We refused to give him his due and glory. They make you believe everything about him oozes with luciferous stench.

Now, make no mistake about this; I am never against Dr.Gabriel Suswam answering to questions relating to the loopholes left by his regime. I am not against his answering to charges penned in court. I am not against his prosecution but I am against his persecution. I am against a section of the Tiv elites manipulating our minds to demonize him while they settle their personal scores and satisfy their bitter ego.

In no any other state of the federation is this kind of game played. Other states have moved on while they allowed the law to take its course where there are question marks left by preceding regimes. Here we are, committing all our energies on one man, deluding ourselves and thinking that by the time he reduced in size, shed tonnes of tears and gnash his teeth, all our problems will be solved. We bask in euphoria as a section of our Tiv elites instigate Suswam’s endless visits and detention by the Police, DSS, EFCC,and what not. Benue is not their reason, vaulted ambition is the galvanizing factor.

Another campaign year is around the corner and we hope to make Suswam the crux of the campaign once again. We are not thinking of lifting ourselves up but tearing ourselves down. We have prioritised vendetta over development agenda. We are witnessing how Tiv brothers are rising against a fellow Tiv brother. And we like it.

Why are we like this?

Franc Fagah Utoo, Esq. LQC (Malaysia); LL.B Hons (Newcastle, UK ); BL (Abuja)

*Former President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Nigerian Law School, Abuja.