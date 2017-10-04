Nigerian embassies facing threats from host countries —Senate 

…Says building permits to be revoked …Rents for embassy staff not paid

—THE Senate, yesterday, raised the alarm that the nation’s diplomatic missions were facing challenges of inability to pay home-based officers allowances, local staff salaries, rent for residences, chanceries and other staff official quarters. According to the Senate, with these myriad of issues and financial woes, the collective and corporate image of Nigeria is suffering at the moment, thereby resulting in the loss of prestige and influence in the comity of nations. Saraki It, however, vowed to come up with ways to fix what it described as total mess and embarrassment to the country. The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Tijjani Yahaya Kaura (APC, Zamfara North), entitled: “The urgent need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to fund our Foreign Missions.” The senators, who painted a gloomy picture of Nigerian diplomatic missions, said there was also paucity of funds for other sundry expenses, adding that there were threats by host countries to revoke building permits of some property belonging to Nigerian missions. The threat of revocation of the permits was said to have been informed by the buildings’ poor structural conditions, which constituted hazard to the communities they were located.