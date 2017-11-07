Neni Agog as Gov Obiano Reelection Campaign Tean arrives Anaocha LGA… 

The working governor of Anambra State, Dr Willie Obiano and his caring wofe, Osodieme;, the DG of Gov. Willie Obiano Reelection Campaign Committee, Chief Sir Victor Umeh, Dr. Tim Menakaya, Amb Bianca Ojukwu, the party leadership and all the stalwarts of APGA are here in Neni for the flag off of Anaocha LGA campaigns.

Massive, massive turnout here is simply a pointer to the love Ndi Anaocha have for Gov. Obiano as a result of his laudable achievements in the local government in just 3.5 years.

Simply put, Anaocha is APGA.

Anaocha has resolved to #ReElectObiano by Voting APGA to Keep Willie Working!

#AnaochaIsAPGA #AnambraIsAPGA