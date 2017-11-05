NASS, Presidency in a row over Magu.

However, the lawmakers felt a bit shocked that the President was not forthcoming on their request

Findings however revealed that the President was “non-committal” because there are more than seven suits in the court over Magu’s continued stay in office.

“The presidency is awaiting pronouncement by the court on this appointee. In the spirit of fairness, the President has no choice than to allow the status quo to remain. In fact, the Senate is a party to some of these cases” , the source stated.