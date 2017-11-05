NASS, Presidency in a row over Magu.

Terhemen Abua.
The National Assembly has launched a fresh plot for the removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu at the rapprochement dinner held last wednesday at the instance of President Buhari in the villa.
Indications are rife that the Assembly might use the removal of Magu as a condition for the consideration of all outstanding appointments in the Senate.
It was learnt that the Senate might not immediately decide the fate of over 45 nominees from the Executive because of its outstanding concern over Magu.
But Buhari, who listened calmly to the Legislators allegedly glossed over the request for Magu’s replacement.
An anonymous source said, “The face-off between the Executive and the National Assembly over Magu reared its ugly head again at a dinner the President had with the principal officers of the legislature.
“What was meant for a new rapprochement by the two arms was turned into an agitation session with a Senator from the South-West demanding the sack of the Acting EFCC chairman and wanting to know why a motionof the Senate on Magu was not complied with” .
However, the lawmakers felt a bit shocked that the President was not forthcoming on their request
Findings however revealed that the President was “non-committal” because there are more than seven suits in the court over Magu’s continued stay in office.
“The presidency is awaiting pronouncement by the court on this appointee. In the spirit of fairness, the President has no choice than to allow the status quo to remain. In fact, the Senate is a party to some of these cases” , the source stated.
There is also an international dimension to it as some donor agencies and a few countries collaborating with Nigeria on anti-corruption war were said to be okay with the performance of Magu.
“The President must weigh all options because the Magu saga is at the heart of the anti-corruption campaign which has defined this government” , the source maintained.
But the National Assembly, especially the Senate, might go back to the trenches against the Executive over Magu.
credit: The Nation.