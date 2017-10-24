MRS ORTOM ADDRESSES WOMEN AT NEPAD/ SHEROES FORUM IN ABUJA……Seeks women partnership with One another.

Wife of the Governor of Benue State Dr Mrs Eunice Ortom today in Abuja,the Federal Capital Territory FCT challenged women to help one another to climb the ladder of success in their chosen careers and endeavours.

Dr Mrs Ortom threw the challenge at the 2017 International SHEROES FORUM with the theme:ADVANCING WOMEN’S ROLES IN BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE,a programme put together by New Partnership For African Development NEPAD in Collaboration with SHEROES Foundation holding at the NAF centre Kado,Abuja.

While calling for stronger partnership among women,the wife of the Governor of Benue State however observed with concern that women do not help themselves.She appealed to the participants at the event to change the situation for the better.

“We must carry our women along.we must hold our hands and should not leave anyone outside the circle”,she counselled.

The wife of the Governor of Benue State also urged the women present at the occasion to go back better informed with issues discussed at the event as well as provide opportunity for the outcomes of the deliberations to manifest.

She informed the gathering that with the support of women from Benue state ,7 of them were now Chairmen of Local Government Councils ,two are members of the State Executive Council while about 35 are heads of agencies and parastatals.

On her support for the girl child,Dr Mrs Ortom told the gathering that through her NGO Eunice Spring of Life Foundation which recognises that great women of tomorrow must be nurtured today through education,UTME/JAMB forms were purchased for female candidates seeking admissions in Universities to study Science Technical and Mathematics courses.

She congratulated the organisers for putting the event together.

Othe women of substance attending the event include Mrs Tanko Al-Makura, Dame Pauline Tallen,Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State,Mrs Jerry Rawlings.