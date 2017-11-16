MOTION TO EXAMINE THE SECURITY SITUATION IN RIVERS STATE BY THE MAJORITY LEADER,RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY  HON. MARTINS CHIKE AMAEWHULE

DATE: WEDS 15/11/2017

Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule- Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly today Wednesday 15th November presented a motion to examine the security situation in Rivers State on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly. He informed the House that events in the state necessitated his motion of urgent public importance and pointed out that the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and particularly section 4(7) empowers the Rivers State House of Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the state or any part thereof.

He also hinged his motion on provisions of section 128(1)(a) which provides that the House of Assembly shall have power by resolution published in its journal or in the official Gazzette of the Government of the state to direct or cause to be directed an inquiry or investigation into any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws.

Hon. Amaewhule asserted that security of lives and property in the state is the first duty of any government to avoid the Hobbesian state of nature where might is right and life not only nasty but brutish and short and that the Assembly needs to examine the security situation in this light.

In the same vein, he highlighted the posture of the Inspector -General of Police and particularly with respect to the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state and condemned same as it is a direct threat to the peace and security of Rivers State. The articulate lawmaker used the opportunity to remind the august assembly that previous resolutions of the House calling for the redeployment or dismissal of Mr. Akin Fakorede by the Inspector-General of Police has fallen on deaf ears and if no action is taken and quickly too, a breakdown of law and order might result one day.

Hon. Amaewhule informed the House that the Rivers State Government has at various times risen to the occasion by drawing the attention of the Federal Authorities to the questionable activities of this wing of the Nigeria Police that has been hijacked by its commander in Rivers State- Mr. Akin Fokerede against Rivers State and the citizenry rather than the protection of lives and property which is the original reason for its establishment. The motion also informed the House that the security apparatus in the state is currently skewed against the people of Rivers State and day after day the tempo of attack against the collective well- being and security of the government and people of Rivers State dims in the face of lawlessness from (FSARS).

Pained by the horrific situation created by the menace of FSARS in Rivers State the Majority asserted that ‘‘history may forgive leaders who acted rightly but couldn’t achieve the desired results but not leaders who failed to act at all. This august Assembly must act now’’. He therefore, urged the House to do resolve as follows:

1. Condemn the increasing questionable activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.

2. Write the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and urge him to do the needful by redeploying or dismissing erring officers in (FSARS) in the interest of peace and security in the State.

3. Notify the international community on the infractions against the people of Rivers State by (FSARS).

4. Make any other order that the House may deem necessary in the circumstance.

It is instructive to note that the Rivers State House of Assembly resolved in favour of this motion from this astute, fearless and articulate lawmaker – Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule who is also doing very well as the Majority Leader.

Mr. Martin Wachukwu

Public Affairs Analyst

