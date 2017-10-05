Misau/IGP Feud: Findings To Be Made Public – Senate Spokesperson

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has said that there would be transparency in the committee’s investigation on the allegation of corruption levelled against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris by Senator Isa Misau.

The Senate Spokesman gave the assurances during a telephone interview on Channel’s Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said, “As you can see, when we have serious matters, definitely there is going to be a public hearing on this.

“In any instance where we have issue we believe is of high public interest, in fact, we try as much as possible to allow the media give it much coverage to ensure the right thing is done and that people are able to see exactly what is happening.

“I want to assure you that of course this committee will get down to work, will come out with all the things they want to do and ensure they will communicate appropriately, if there is going to be a public hearing, when it is going to hold, where it going to hold and definitely the media will be informed for proper coverage for Nigerians to follow what exactly is happening.”

The upper chamber’s mouthpiece further reiterated the Eight Assembly’s resolve to work for Nigerians and the development of the country in her stand against corruption.

“Let me say that this 8th Senate has always shown its commitment to do the needful in terms of working for Nigerians to move this country forward in our own collective interest.

“And I think on this note, let me say that just like so many other reports, that the Senate has been able to see through. This committee will do a very good job, they will come out with the fact as it is so that the right things are done.

“It is only by doing those things that are right, we can move our country in the path for progress and prosperity for our own interest. I think we have done it before because up to this very moment, the Senate, through various committees have been able to address more than every issue like this,” he added.

Mr. Abdullahi’s comments comes a day after Senator Misau accused the IG of impregnating a female police officer, Aminat and secreting marrying her in Kaduna and thereafter promoting her thereby contravening the Public Service Rules among several others.

But the Police boss had in his defence, accused the Senator of deserting the force to becoming a Senator, without properly retiring from the service.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, stated that Misau had raised “a number of very important issues, which we cannot just sweep under the carpet.”

He referred to the allegation on the Senator’s disengagement from the police to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions while the allegations against the police IG were referred to an Ad hoc committee.