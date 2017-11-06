Masari’s led govt has failed Katsinans – Majigiri, PDP chair.

Terhemen Abua.
The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP, has described the All Progressive Congress, APC government led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, as a total failure, accusing it of mortgaging the future of the state with N77.7 billion debt incurred through loans.
State Chairman of the PDP, Salisu Majigiri, stated this during the inauguration of four committees of the party as part of strategies aimed at taking over government from the APC in 2019.
Majigiri claimed that the N77.7 billion loan was in addition to the over N328 billion allocations received by the state with nothing on ground to show for it.
He likened the state to Akwa Ibom’s 30th anniversary celebration, where commissioning of projects was visible but Masari on the other hand, was busy buying goats and giving them out as loan to people who are hungry. We cannot explain the idea behind giving people goats. Perhaps they will sell the goats to buy food.
“We are not going forward in Katsina. We are going backward. Look at what happened during the so-called 30th anniversary celebration of the state. While Akwa-Ibom State (also created in 1987) was busy commissioning new projects, Katsina was busy calling local musicians to come and dance” , he stressed.
“When we return to power in 2019, we are going to restore so many things that this government has destroyed” , Majigiri said.
credit: Vanguard
PRESIDENT OF THE NORTH INDEED!!!!
NE gave Buhari 18.5% votes but got 24 appointments…
SE gave Buhari 1.3% votes but got 22 appointments.
NC gave Buhari 14.7% votes but got 21appointments.
SS gave Buhari 2.7% votes but got 20 appointments.
SW gave Buhari 15.7% votes but got 40 appointments.
NW gave Buhari 46% votes but got 30 appointments.
MINISTERIAL POSITIONS BY REGION:
NW with 46% votes have:
3 junior ministers of Budget & planning, Aviation and trade and investment AND 4 Senior ministers of Interior, Justice, Defense and Water resources.
NE with 18.5% votes have:
3 Senior Ministers of women affair’s, FCT, Education AND 3 junior ministers Power, foreign Affairs, works and housing.
SW with 15.7 votes have:
5 Senior Ministers of Finance, Solid minerals, Communications, Health, Power, Works and Housing and 1 Junior minister of Ministry of Niger Delta.
SE with 1.3% Votes have:
4 Senior Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and investment, Science and Technology and Labour & Employment and 1 junior minister of Education.
SS with 2.7% Votes have:
3 Senior Ministers of Transport ( Land- Sea- Air), Budget and Planning, Ministry of Niger Delta AND 3 Junior Ministers of Petroleum, Health and Agriculture.
NC with 14.7% Votes have:
3 Senior Ministers Youth and Sports, Agriculture, Information AND 3 Junior Ministers of Environment, Solid Minerals and Labour and Employment.
Of the 8 Members of Nigerian Economic Team
4 from the SW,
3 from the SE and
1 from the SS,
As NO single Northerner is represented.
They are:
VP – Osinbajo from the SW
Kemi- Finance from the SW
Fowler- FIRS from the SW
Dr Oduwale- Head BP from the SW
Adviser Budget -Akpebuzea from the SE.
Trade & invest.- Enelemeh from the SE
Budget & planning -Udoma-Udoma from the SS.
CBN Governor – Emifele from the. SE
INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENTS:
70% of the 2016 and 2017 Road and Bridges projects goes to the South, infact Lagos – Ibadan standard gauge rail line will be commissioned by the end of third quarter of 2018 after the federal government injected about #100 Billions as part of Equity funding for the project, so also projects like the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan- Shagamu express way, second Niger bridge, dredging of Excravos and Calabar and other capital projects across the region..
Yet people like FFK(the intelligent imbecile according to OmòBùHáRí) can convince some set of blind youths that PMB is anti South and Christian!!
SAD!!!
© HARUNA BELLO (Vice president Creatimo.)
It’s not only Masari led Katsina State but the whole APC Govt