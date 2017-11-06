Masari’s led govt has failed Katsinans – Majigiri, PDP chair.

Terhemen Abua.

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP, has described the All Progressive Congress, APC government led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, as a total failure, accusing it of mortgaging the future of the state with N77.7 billion debt incurred through loans.

State Chairman of the PDP, Salisu Majigiri, stated this during the inauguration of four committees of the party as part of strategies aimed at taking over government from the APC in 2019.

Majigiri claimed that the N77.7 billion loan was in addition to the over N328 billion allocations received by the state with nothing on ground to show for it.

He likened the state to Akwa Ibom’s 30th anniversary celebration, where commissioning of projects was visible but Masari on the other hand, was busy buying goats and giving them out as loan to people who are hungry. We cannot explain the idea behind giving people goats. Perhaps they will sell the goats to buy food.

“We are not going forward in Katsina. We are going backward. Look at what happened during the so-called 30th anniversary celebration of the state. While Akwa-Ibom State (also created in 1987) was busy commissioning new projects, Katsina was busy calling local musicians to come and dance” , he stressed.

“When we return to power in 2019, we are going to restore so many things that this government has destroyed” , Majigiri said.

credit: Vanguard