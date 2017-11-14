Tuesday , 14 November 2017
Malami arrives senate, venue locked.

Terhemen Abua.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, has arrived at the Room 224 venue of the investigative hearing on the controversial reinstatement of the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the service of the Federal Government.
The 12pm schedule for Malami’s appearance had coincided with the day’s plenary, making Malami to wait for the arrival of members of the panel.
An official of the National Assembly ushered the minister out of the empty room at about 12:15pm, while the venue was later locked.
The Senate adhoc committee had Wednesday met with officials of the Federal Civil Service Commission behind closed doors.
credit: Punch
