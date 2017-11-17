Mainagate: Parties involved to appear next week before the House Committee.

Terhemen Abua.
The House of Representatives adhoc committee chaired by Aliyu Madaki, investigating the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service had Thursday, invited the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) the Head of Civil Service of the Federation HCSF, Winifred Oyo – Ita; the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye with Maina, the main character, also invited by the committee.
The panel, having concluded it’s preliminary sittings, is said to have fix for next week the formal opening of the investigative hearing.
The committee, acting on an October 24 resolution of the House, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of Maina into the federal civil service and also promoted to the position of an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior, after the EFCC had initially been on his trail over alleged mishandling of pensions funds.
An Assembly source who spoke in confidence said, “We are starting next week, possibly on Wednesday and the whole engagement will be broadcast live by the Nigerian Television Authority” .
Investigations conducted reveals that the panel has already contacted Maina and he reportedly gave the assurance that he would personally attend the hearing.
“He gave the committee his word that he will show up from wherever he is hiding” , an official disclosed.
Madaki also confirmed the officials already invited stating that, “Hopefully, next week, we expect the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Interior, the Head of Service, the Chairman, EFCC; the ICPC Chairman and Maina” .
President Muhammadu Buhari had since ordered the sack of Maina from service.
credit: Punch