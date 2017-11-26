 Let our Campaign be Issue Based,Secondus Tells Colleagues 

The Uche Secondus Campaign Organisation is constrained to react to series of blackmail and attacks against the person and ambition of our principal,Prince Uche Secondus in the run up to next month National Convention. We are not pertubed by the many attacks as we hold tight to the spirit and letters of agreement entered into by all aspirants at the Wadata Plaza.

We have resolved never to raise a finger against fellow aspirants but to run issue based campaign that dwells on our agenda for the party. We are resisting temptations to retaliaite against savage attacks and falsehood but instead concentrating our energies on wooing delegates and convincing them that we are the best for the leadership at this material time.

We have also watched with concerns the trends among fellow contestants who appear to have abandoned their campaigns and instead adopted attacks on Prince Secondus as their main focus. This is a previous waste of time as this is the time for us to convince our delegates on our agenda and plans to take the party to greater height.We should stop game of distractions and join hands to ensure a successful convention with a new leadership.

We have pledged severally that whoever emerged among the aspirants will be fully supported .Prince Secondus told the whole world at Wadata Plaza that “if he fails to clinch the chairmanship ,he will support whoever wins”. There is no desperation in our rule book. We urge other aspirants to make the same plegde especially as that is what all aspirants entered into under the Wadata pact.

We also find it expedient to appeal to members of the party nationwide never to be disillusioned by recent uproar. The altercations and threats are usual weapons of politics deployed by politicians.The National Caretaker Committee has pledged to make the convention free and fair .That commitment we of the Secondus organisation believed and we urge other aspirants to accept in good faith the avowed assurance of our leaders to make December 9th a success.

Additionally we use this avenue to once again present our Principal ,Prince Secondus as the best man for chairmanship job. We have conducted the most rancour free campaign. We have focussed on issues rather than personalities . We represent unity platform as we see all aspirants as positive partners in the quest to make the party great again.

A vote for Secondus is therefore a vote for renewal of our great party for return to power in 2019. Together ,let us reposition,rebuild and reclaim.

Signed

Prince Uche Secondus Campaign Organisation