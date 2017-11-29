Lawyer to AGF: prove Falana bought Abuja home, or…

Human rights lawyer Morakinyo Ogele has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to produce evidence that Lagos lawyer Femi Falana bought a N1 billion property in Abuja with the proceed of crime.

Ogele berated Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for allegedly attempting to blackmail Falana on the controversy without producing any proof.

The lawyer and activists,who spoke yesterday with The Nation in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, averred that Fayose’s attack on Falana cannot be sustained because there was no evidence that the Lagos lawyer bought a house allegedly recovered from looters.

The National Coordinator of Ekiti Redemption Group (ERG) criticised Malami for allegedly rushing to the press without producing any evidence linking Falana to the property.

Ogele said: “Before rushing to the press, the Honourable AGF should have conducted a search at the Land Registry to identify the owner of the house in question.

“It is not enough to say Falana bought a house without meeting the requirements; that is the search and documents of the sale. It is very sick of Fayose to be attacking Falana on an issue he knows very little or nothing about.

“This is a governor who has been indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS). It is usual for Fayose to launch rabid attacks on respected personalities in the country.

“Fayose had attacked eminent personalities, like President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Olabode George, among others. I think it is now the turn of Femi Falana (SAN). I know by tomorrow , it will be the turn of another prominent Nigerian.

“I am giving the AGF a seven-day ultimatum to produce the documents for the sale of the house in question and the search (conducted at the Land Registry), showing the name of Femi Falana.

“If not, I will not hesitate to drag the Honourable AGF to court for feeding the nation with lies