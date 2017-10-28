Kogi Is Not An IDP Camp, Youths Protest

Saturday , 28 October 2017
October 28, 2017 Politics 21 Views

Youths in Kogi state in there hundred protesting against Senator Dino Melaye and members of the Senate who donated foodstuff for Kogi civil servants.
They said Kogi is not an IDP home, noting that the state governor Yahaya Bello is paying up to date.
The protesters blocked the Lokoja Abuja highway way for several minutes causing gridlock for travellers plying the road.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

24 comments

  1. Greg McGregor
    October 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Stupid youths without sense of direction

    Reply
  2. Alhamdu Ishaya
    October 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    The scenario in kogi is worst than IDP camp

    Reply
  3. Noah Daniel
    October 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    But a refugee camp? You wanted a youth as governor, now he has turned you all to puppets.

    Reply
  4. Godwin Lucky
    October 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Is IDP camp not better than kogi

    Reply
  5. Enegbani Sule Mameh
    October 28, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    They were sponsored

    Reply
  6. John Nnaemeka
    October 28, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    See mumu youths, pple re dying in ur state u re been paid to make noise idiots, they shld put themselves in shoe of Kogi state civil servants nd experience wat it looks like to be owed for 11 eleven months

    Reply
  7. Stanley Oyikwu
    October 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    tomorrow it be your father mother or relations ever you to commit secide

    Reply
  8. Godwin Compa
    October 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    This is the worst youth’s on earth, shame on Nigerian youth’s on allowing themselves to be use by evil politicians, Nigerians youth’s don’t know where they belong but they suffer it most

    Reply
  9. Kingsley Nwogu
    October 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Kogi isn’t IDP camp but people are committing suicide. Workers are owed salary up to 12 months. What else should happen to make blind people see Kogi and its likes need emergency attention? Possibly, if there had been such palliative ab initio, no suicide would have been recorded.

    Reply
  10. Obinna David SirOwuamanam
    October 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Pay them their money.. am sure they can afford to buy rice for their families…

    Reply
  11. Eberechukwu Onyebuenyi
    October 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Chia! This youths self; una mumu never do????????

    Reply
  12. Morgan Kennedy
    October 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Na this one you all come outside for all na fuck upoooooooo

    Reply
  13. Charles Law
    October 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Mumulish sets of people wait till ur dad,mum or probably your siblings commits suicide then you all ll know that the situation in kogi is worst than IDP Camp blind youths of kogi state kwenu!!! Your foolish governor wasted millions of naira just to celebrate Mr P coming back from exile.

    Reply
  14. Rockson Udoh Wilson
    October 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Paid thugs. 12 months with no. Even the governor who doesn’t pay salaries has money to pay thugs to reject free rice for stupid politics.

    Reply
  15. John N. Nlerum
    October 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    It will soon be and even worse than the IDP camp

    Reply
  16. Ige Tillo
    October 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    They are right,it is worst than an IDP camp

    Reply
  17. Yimabason Mathew Hussaini
    October 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    This ones are road side thugs

    Reply
  18. Nonso Nnamani
    October 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Yahaya hello have bought the conscience of this youth,they are now reasoning from their anus

    Reply
  19. Chimaobi Erondu
    October 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Brainless youth….

    Reply
  20. Enyejo Augustine
    October 28, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    They should go n sit down or go for fishing n stop being used by this selfish government

    Reply
  21. Raphael Okonkwo
    October 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Is this the youths of Kogi state?

    Reply
  22. Shantel Celestine Isanbor
    October 28, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Fools

    Reply
  23. Daniel Blessing
    October 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    π TODAY’S HERBAL CURE PRODUCT FOR INFECTION πππ
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,PROSTATE,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,

    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Herpes,Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact./whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481,

    ¢¢ FRESH HERBAL PROTECTS AGAINST INFECTIONS.&&&&&&
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. / whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481

    Reply
  24. Ezenwa Godwin
    October 28, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    You people are playing dangerous politics with the lives of civil servants there. Look at the increasing cases of suicide as a result of none payment of salaries. Does it mean you are enjoying this ugly situation in that state. If this is the type of youths this country is producing, then, I’m sorry, this country has serious problems.

    Reply

