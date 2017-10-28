Kogi Is Not An IDP Camp, Youths Protest

Youths in Kogi state in there hundred protesting against Senator Dino Melaye and members of the Senate who donated foodstuff for Kogi civil servants.

They said Kogi is not an IDP home, noting that the state governor Yahaya Bello is paying up to date.

The protesters blocked the Lokoja Abuja highway way for several minutes causing gridlock for travellers plying the road.