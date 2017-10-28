Kogi Is Not An IDP Camp, Youths Protest

Youths in Kogi state in there hundred protesting against Senator Dino Melaye and members of the Senate who donated foodstuff for Kogi civil servants.
They said Kogi is not an IDP home, noting that the state governor Yahaya Bello is paying up to date.
The protesters blocked the Lokoja Abuja highway way for several minutes causing gridlock for travellers plying the road.
Stupid youths without sense of direction
The scenario in kogi is worst than IDP camp
But a refugee camp? You wanted a youth as governor, now he has turned you all to puppets.
Is IDP camp not better than kogi
They were sponsored
See mumu youths, pple re dying in ur state u re been paid to make noise idiots, they shld put themselves in shoe of Kogi state civil servants nd experience wat it looks like to be owed for 11 eleven months
tomorrow it be your father mother or relations ever you to commit secide
This is the worst youth’s on earth, shame on Nigerian youth’s on allowing themselves to be use by evil politicians, Nigerians youth’s don’t know where they belong but they suffer it most
Kogi isn’t IDP camp but people are committing suicide. Workers are owed salary up to 12 months. What else should happen to make blind people see Kogi and its likes need emergency attention? Possibly, if there had been such palliative ab initio, no suicide would have been recorded.
Pay them their money.. am sure they can afford to buy rice for their families…
Chia! This youths self; una mumu never do????????
Na this one you all come outside for all na fuck upoooooooo
Mumulish sets of people wait till ur dad,mum or probably your siblings commits suicide then you all ll know that the situation in kogi is worst than IDP Camp blind youths of kogi state kwenu!!! Your foolish governor wasted millions of naira just to celebrate Mr P coming back from exile.
Paid thugs. 12 months with no. Even the governor who doesn’t pay salaries has money to pay thugs to reject free rice for stupid politics.
It will soon be and even worse than the IDP camp
They are right,it is worst than an IDP camp
This ones are road side thugs
Yahaya hello have bought the conscience of this youth,they are now reasoning from their anus
Brainless youth….
They should go n sit down or go for fishing n stop being used by this selfish government
Is this the youths of Kogi state?
Fools
You people are playing dangerous politics with the lives of civil servants there. Look at the increasing cases of suicide as a result of none payment of salaries. Does it mean you are enjoying this ugly situation in that state. If this is the type of youths this country is producing, then, I’m sorry, this country has serious problems.