Kogi Govt Insists Workers Are Owed Two Months Salaries

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that contrary to the misinterpretation that the state owes its workers a backlog of salaries, it is in arrears of only two months.

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Hard Copy in Abuja.

Mr. Bello said, “For the issue of workers, when we came on board, we inherited about four months salaries arrears and I have always referred the good citizens of Kogi state and Nigerians to our website.

“Every month, we pay. What happened was that we inherited very large civil servants that are virtually inefficient. And that is one of our five automatic areas of our administration by civil service and pension reforms.

“We all agreed to go on a verification exercise so as to know the genuine Kogi state workforce. We went into that, it was very rigorous. But along the line, as staffs are being cleared, we pay. Those that are being cleared later will be paid along with the arrears.

The state’s Chief Executive further explained that the state government collectively decided to embark on a serious sacrifice to save the state the situation two years back