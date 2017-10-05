Kachikwu’s Letter: Buhari Must Act Or Lose Integrity, Says Shehu Sani

Thursday , 5 October 2017
The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has said President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have much to lose if no serious action is taken in response to the memo sent to him by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu.
Mr Kachikwu had in the memo which got leaked on Tuesday informed the President that the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru, was insubordinate, highhanded and had created a culture of fear in the corporation.
The minister also said he repeatedly failed to secure an appointment to see the President despite many attempts.
With the content of the memo now public and generating debate, Senator Sani said there was a lot of negative conclusions that could be drawn including that there was “a government within a government” under the current administration and that the Presidency has been hijacked.
Failure to give people reason to believe otherwise would greatly affect the government’s integrity and credibility. This, according to him is because the allegations in the memo are weighty and cannot just be ignored.
Senator Sani said, “The content of that letter and the allegations made raise a number of issues not only about the NNPC but about the whole structure of governance as it exists today, in the very sense that if a minister of state can say it has been difficult for him to access channels through which he can present his issues, I think there is a system disconnect and it is simply giving credence to the fact that there exists a government within a government.”
Although Senator Sani admitted that it is not strange for leaders to have a close circle of advisers whose opinion are superior to other officials, he explained that the case in Nigeria is different.
“In some cases, they call them kitchen cabinet but this is not a kitchen cabinet. This is about some persons who have surrounded the President and are exercising power to their advantage and also manipulating power to their own interest.”
Asked if he feels the President is aware of what is going on, the Senator suggested he was in the dark on the matter.
“I am of the firm belief that if he is aware of this he would have taken action. And if he is not aware of it, this has been brought to the fore and now he can take action. But if he says he will not take an action on this issue then it will definitely stain the integrity and reputation of government,” Senator Sani said.
He added, “The problem is not about the issue coming to the spotlight, it is whether an action will be taken on it or not. So, if the President refuses to act on it that is when he will be in every way criticized. But if he takes an action on it, it will show that the party and the government is in tune with the spirit of accountability and probity.”
Regardless of what the President does, Senator Sani said the Senate would not allow the matter to be swept under the rug. He is also optimistic that the committee the Senate set up to investigate the allegations will do a good job.
37 comments

  1. Ugom Prince Erics
    Ugom Prince Erics
    October 5, 2017 at 8:23 am

    APC is a calamity.

    Reply
  2. Louis Amedu Iteji
    Louis Amedu Iteji
    October 5, 2017 at 8:24 am

    You can’t lose what you never had.

    Reply
  3. Danjuma Mohammed Isah
    Danjuma Mohammed Isah
    October 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Shehu sani be careful with your statement please

    Reply
  4. Humphrey Boby Offodile
    Humphrey Boby Offodile
    October 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Anyone who thinks buhari will act on this report should stop dreaming.

    Reply
  5. Moses Iyekeoretin
    Moses Iyekeoretin
    October 5, 2017 at 8:59 am

    He will not act father of corruption.

    Reply
  6. Musa Ibrahim
    Musa Ibrahim
    October 5, 2017 at 9:02 am

    As a Senator does he have any integrity?

    Reply
  7. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    October 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The letter contain nothing but the falsely allegations. so Buhari has nothing to do with this.

    Reply
  8. Izuchukwu Ugbaa
    Izuchukwu Ugbaa
    October 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Buhari is a finish product……he can not do any thing

    Reply
  9. Ebenezer Chucks
    Ebenezer Chucks
    October 5, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Buhari has no integrity, stop packaging him like a good person he’s not. He is ethnic chauvinist with a wicked heart

    Reply
  10. Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    October 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Do Buhari know what is integrity?.heee u’re just wasting ur time mehn even be4 now buhari has No intergrity,so which one will he loose?

    Reply
  11. Ugonwa Zikora
    Ugonwa Zikora
    October 5, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Question is ..does buhari have any integrity ?

    Reply
  12. Odeyemi Ayodeji Solomon
    Odeyemi Ayodeji Solomon
    October 5, 2017 at 9:18 am

    If PMB has no integrity, why is it that USA backed him much more than they did to GEJ? Why is it that they lay-low and wait for PMB’s regime before they could return the Paris club fund?? why is it that the fight against corruption is now much more hotter than the previous fight?? Now i decree, agents of backwardness dismantle.

    Reply
  13. Sulaiman Salisu Danasabe
    Sulaiman Salisu Danasabe
    October 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Now that PDP zoned it presidency candidate to the north, and wholeheartedly supported by southeast I want to ask:

    What is the difference between Hausa/Fulani of PDP and Hausa/Fulani of APC?

    It is daily getting clearer that IPOB and PDP are the same
    It is also clear that all these restructuring noise is about loosing an election.

    As a general, Buhari is daily exposing the hypocrisy of our political class.

    One day, all of them will dance naked in the market square.

    Mr president, silent is gold. Allow your body language to speak while the wicked ones will continue going mad.

    The rest is history

    © Sen Abubakar

    Reply
  14. Bello Magaji
    Bello Magaji
    October 5, 2017 at 9:23 am

    am here to read Igbo’s comments cause this is wat the always want to hear. but the questions here is who is shehu sani? Sani is a Muslim from northern part of Nigeria his not an Igbo so why are you people happy

    Reply
  15. Emeka Henry
    Emeka Henry
    October 5, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Which integrity

    Reply
  16. Eddie Obot
    Eddie Obot
    October 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    As if Buhari ever had Integrity before or a customized hypocrisy

    Reply
  17. Alukah Pedro Stanley
    Alukah Pedro Stanley
    October 5, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Useless Buhari government

    Reply
  18. Friday Omobude
    Friday Omobude
    October 5, 2017 at 9:32 am

    U forgotten u said it before that some ppl are been sprayed deodorant while some insecticide when they steal and that’s d truth am still waiting for buhari investigation on his SGF babachir lawal,NIA, etc outcome

    Reply
  19. Duru Peter
    Duru Peter
    October 5, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Dear Sani, thanks for your stands on national issues but permit me to say the integrity has been lost long ago.

    Reply
  20. Ogbuiyi Friday
    Ogbuiyi Friday
    October 5, 2017 at 9:37 am

    History repeating it self again Buhari stole #2.8 billion when he was petroleum minister in 1970s now $2.6 billion missing again this why they said Diezani Alison will not come to Nigeria so she will not open there ass

    Reply
  21. Altam Enoch Dwachem
    Altam Enoch Dwachem
    October 5, 2017 at 9:38 am

    That’s if there is any integrity left.

    Reply

