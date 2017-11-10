I’VE RECIEVED DIVINE LEADING TO RECONTEST – ORTOM

By Terna Injua

Governor Samuel Ortom says he has received divine leading to contest the 2019 Governorship election after fasting and prayers.

He spoke today at the Benue People’s House, Makurdi during an endorsement rally organised for him by the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders from the Masev, Iharev, and Nongov Development Association, MINDA geo-political axis.

It comprises Gwer, Gwer West, Makurdi and Guma local government areas.

Governor Ortom expressed delight that the leading for him to run for a second term coincided with the call of MINDA people who he described as his very kin.

The Governor urged other MINDA sons who are eying the seat to shelve such plans and join him to complete the work of building Benue State to enhance the welfare of the people.

Earlier, Chief Akange Audu who spoke for the group said the people of MINDA have spoken with one voice that Governor Ortom has performed creditably well and deserves another term to complete his good work.

Chief Audu particularly noted that the people of the axis, most of who are farmers, are happy with the Governor for his courage to promulgate the anti-open grazing and the anti-cultism laws which have brought peace across the state.

On their part, Mike Vembe, Patrick Mamadu and Tor Ishebo stated that Governor Ortom has done so much in opening up rural roads, provision of electricity to communities, renovation of primary schools and therefore deserves another term.

APC members from the Benue South, led by the zonal Chairman, Mr. Hassan Muhammed, and a delegation from the area, also visited the Benue People’s House to endorse Governor Ortom to run for a second term.