ITA ENANG’S DIATRIBE OF A POLITICAL AREA BOY

By Sammy Etuk

” those whose palm -kernels were cracked by a benovelent spirit should not forget to be humble ” – Ibo proverb

The above proverb made popular by the master story teller, Chinua Achebe in his classic novel ” Things Fall Apart” aptly applies to our learned friend and brother, Senator Ita Enang, who is the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly ( Senate).

Ita Enang who prides himself as Udo Mfoniso (the lucky second son in a family) is one Akwa Ibom son who has been extremely lucky and afforded opportunities by the gods, not because he is the best the state can produce, yet he is too overconfident and believes he has achieved everything in life on merit. This is why he cannot control his language and what he spews out.

In a society where moral have been mortgaged on the altar of sycophancy, Ita Enang like a rabies infested dog, has shown untoward aggression towards the governor of his state, Mr.Udom Emmanuel. Like an area boy under Ojuelegba bridge, the presidential aide has developed a penchant for exhibiting uncontrollable diarrhoea of the mouth in his futile attempt to denigrate the person and office of the governor of Akwa Ibom State. Obviously, he is of the view that the only way he can warm himself to the hearts of the northern oligarchy occupants of Aso Villa and remain in the corridors of powers which he can not live without is to insult Udom and spew all sort of falsehood to the public.

Unfortunately, Ita Enang fails to realise that Akwa Ibom people are no longer the gullible people he and his co-travellers believed they were. The truth is today, we do not need naysayers like Ita Enang telling us stories that reside only in the figment of their imaginations. They should reserve their tales by moonlight stories for their people at Aso Villa.

During last Saturday’s rally of the leprous political party which is a nest of the corrupt, hypocrites and also ran at Uyo township stadium, to kick start their local government council election campaign in the state, the presidential aide is quoted to have said that it was the right of the people to demand for an account of monies received and spent on behalf of the state . According to the garrulous presidential aide, “this will help alleviate the biting poverty and starvation the people have been subjected to by the PDP government in the state.”

While not opposed to the call for accountability by Ita Enang, I find it highly preposterous that he will attribute the unprecedented hunger Nigerians are going through under the APC government to Udom’s adminstration; it is the peak self delusion by someone who is believed to be well informed. Today, Ita Enang who from 1999 to late April, 2015 was a card carrying member of PDP and was at the National Assembly within the said period on the ticket of the party, pontificates about “PDP government starving Akwa Ibom people .

Its obvious that he is either blind to the reality on ground in the state or is outrightly mischievous. Being a member of a political party that is not interested in the welfare of the citizen, he believes that paying civil servants salaries promptly and ensuring food sufficiency as being done by Udom’s adminstration in the state amounts to starvation. Only nitwits will believe such assertion which is founded on deep seated hatred and self delusion.

The is truth remains that Udom, may have his short comings like everyone of us, but it is no gain say that he judiciously uses the little resources accruable to the state for our collective good. In an era that is fashionable for government to owe salaries of civil servants, Akwa Ibom State is one of the few states that have consistently paid salaries of its staff as at when due. This may not break an ice with Ita Enang, after all the government he works for is hell bent on working hardship on the working class in the country.

If the former senator had an iota of shame, he would have reserved his unsolicited advice for states where his political party govern and have turned the citizens to beasts of burden. States where governors justify owing salaries of workers for over a year, while they and their acolytes feed fat on the sweat of poor Nigerian workers. Ita Enang led by his pay master and other ill adventurers in government, have turned Nigerians to beggars,making their lives short and brutish; sucide is made the easiest way out of the economic hardship caused a rudderless government.

Being a champion of falsehood and blackmail, he and his ilks can not see the pencil and toothpicks factories established by the current government in the state. If he is blind to this, what about the largest syringe factory in West Africa, with a production capacity of 400,000 per annum, which was commissioned alongside Electric metering factory by his party man and then acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo last September?

Since he belongs to a party that empowers it’s citizens with bread, tea and eggs for mai sai business, wheelbarrows,spend millions to commission bore holes and billions of tax payers money on statues of corrupt African leaders, while civil servants are owed their legitimate salaries, the presidential aide cannot appreciate people oriented projects like the two million coconut plantation located in Ikot Abasi federal constituency of the state or the agricultural revolution that is sweeping across the state. I strongly believe that the fact that his party had to go hire crowd from neighbouring state is the cause of his belly ache with Udom.

That the population of students in public primary and post primary schools have tripled may not be news to these naysayers, who would have preferred that Akwa Ibom children roam the streets hawking wares due to non availability of funds to finance their education. Thanks to the free education policy, many families who had cause to withdraw their children from private school, have found solace in our public schools, where they are educated for free.

I strongly believe that it is the APC government at the center that should account for the money that is meant for the States. It’s unfortunate that Ita Enang and his ilks in government are trying to divert attention from the fraud that is represented by the government at the center; a sceptic tank of corruption. The government needs to tell us why in spite of the increase in international oil price, the allocations accruable to the federating States from the federation account have been static. What has happened to the excess amount from the oil sales?

Why are we as a nation borrowing despite the billions of dollars said to have been recovered in the cosmetic fight against corruption? Why are lecturers in the nation’s universities being paid their salaries in piece meals? Why are we still in darkness, over 30 months in to the life span of this administration that promised to fix the power issue within six months ? Where did the 2 billion naira budgeted for Aso Villa clinic last year developed wings to? What about billions of naira claimed to have been injected in to the nation’s roads, yet they still remain dead traps? What about AbdulRasheed Maina, who was declared wanted for pension fraud, yet smuggled in to the country and reinstated as a director of the Federal civil service, with all his emoluments paid.

These are pertinent questions we need anwsers to urgently from the presidential aide and not his dance of absurdity in the market square.