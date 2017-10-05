The rumored suspension of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Rt Hon Dave Iorhemba, which was given elaborate publicity by agents of the ruling APC in Benue state was after all a hoax to divert public attention from the myriads of problems confronting the APC in the state.

Hon Iorhemba is a very committed and loyal national official of the party who coordinated the legal triumph of the party over a factional leader of the party at the Supreme Court which led to the pervading peace in the party.

We are further perplexed that some disgruntled members of the ruling APC in the state could go to such an absurd level of concocting falsehoods against top leaders of the PDP for reasons that are not fathomable.

Hon Iorhemba, a former speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly and a legal luminary is a great asset to the PDP and has never been found wanting in the performance of his official assignments.

He was not suspended and there are no such plans to suspend him and the party has great confidence in him as he was spotted this morning at the party’s National Secretariat performing his official duties.

The general public should disregard this dangerous, infantile and patent falsehood by amateur mischief makers as Iorhemba was not suspended as national legal adviser of the PDP.

In my conversation with him this evening, he expressed shock over his reported suspension and has called on all party faithfuls to disregard such publication, as its the handiwork of mischief makers.