Imo PDP New Media DG, others  react to Buhari’s Independence Day  speech 

Following the Independence day speech by President Buhari, stakeholders in Imo State have described the speech as showing less concern to the plight of the South-East region. It will be recalled that in the speech, Buhari flashed back on the Nigeria civil war and expressed disappointment at the current agitations in the country, blaming the south east leaders for them. For this Independence speech among others, the stakeholders called for caution against provocative statements and asked Buhari to address the level of injustice and marginalisation in Igbo land.

According to the Secretary of Imo State Labour Party, LP, Comrade Igboayaka .O.Igboayaka, “Mr. President cannot be disappointed in the South-East leaders. He should be disappointed in himself, because the agitations are caused by the leadership of this country. “The agitations are based on injustice. The President should blame himself because he is not living up to his responsibilities in protecting the lives and property of the people. He should ensure rule of law and justice, so that no tribe is being marginalised. The president is causing those problems.”

For Director-General of New Media Imo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aic Akwarandu, “ I leave it at the fact that Buhari has never hidden his hatred for Ndigbo.For such statement to come from him shows that he does not have value for some Igbo leaders who have been handling the issues in a very matured manner. “By the way, what these people are agitating for is their rights, having known that the zone is also marginalised. It is a wrong speech to make on that day, because the day we are celebrating independence should not be the day to make such a statement.”

National President of Igbo National Council, INC, Comrade Chilos Godsent, was of the view that “the statement lacks statesmanship. It does not show that he is interested in the political economy of the South-East region. “And that shows the level of his commitment in the rights and survival of the South-East people. We have called for the restructuring of the political and economic structure of this country.” A legal practitioner and a civil rights activist, Mr. Uche Wisdom Durueke, said “the speech of Mr. President on a national day was unnecessary. There are ways the speech could be crafted for Mr. President to have made the point he wanted to make.”