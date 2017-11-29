Imo House of Assembly boycotts Okorocha’s 2018 budget presentation

The publicised 2018 budget presentation by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was unceremoniously called off yesterday following an apparent misunderstanding between the executive and the state House of Assembly.The action of the lawmakers is the first since Okorocha became governor in 2011.
A statement issued on Sunday, November 26, by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, had notified that the governor would present the budget.Officials of the assembly said the lawmakers were not interested in receiving the governor. They also accused the governor for not interfacing with them before announcing the budget presentation.
A member of the assembly representing Aboh Mbaise, Mike Iheanetu, who spoke with The Guardian, said the governor was unable to address the issues they had posed to him before asking them to listen to him. Part of the issue was the Paris Club refund and constituency project.
His words: ‘’What we are saying is that Imo people should know how much bailout fund, Paris Club Refund was given to the state. Give us the performance report.’’
However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement, said the presentation was postponed, stressing that the new date would be made known to the public.
The statement said: ‘’With utmost regret, we wish to inform the public that the announced presentation of the 2018 budget to the Imo State House of Assembly by the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, fixed for Tuesday, November 28, 2017 could no longer hold, owing largely to disturbing discrepancies discovered in the budget speech.
‘’A new date for the budget presentation will, as usual, be made public.‘’We regret this development. And we appeal to all those concerned with the exercise to bear with us.‘’Once again, we regret the development.’’
So, this is the man that erected that useless jacob zuma statue! Infact u have not seen anything, just wait for 2019 election and see how the masses will GIRLCOTT you
H
After he moulded my status, why won’t they boycott his budget presentation? 🤔🤔🤔
Just grandstanding, they want their pockets to be filled. What did they do all these past years?
They should expect more Statues next year.
Lol…some myopic scattered brain tag ohamadike of Biafra (NnamdiKanu) that he is doing business with Biafra agitation… Then I ask and wonder.. “how can me Okechukwu C. Emmanuel risk my precious life and my entire family on a so called business.. I wonder what sort of business it could be ooh..
Biko, any proud slave that insinuates #NnamdiKanu is doing business by volunteering himself and family thereby undergoing several, tortures, assaults, and all kinds of human right abuses should jejely com and do the same exact business you claim nnamdi Kanu is doing… the business is cool right?! NnamdiKanu de do business with Biafra? Com and do, risk, accomplish exactly what NnamdiKanu had done.. faceless worthless slave men that are happy/proud answering a concocted name called Nigeria/Niger Delta, given to you by foreigners…
Where are those envious educated illiterate Nigerian journalists, Soj(iroanya), massob-Bim (uwazurike), radio stations and radio presenters like magic FM, sky, BCA radio etc y not Com and do business as you tag NnamdiKanu.. Nonsense! Where is the so called restructuring nah!? ohanaeze ndi ara HW far? u call IPOB miscreants nah..de restructuring kwa una Nigerians u get.. Wht a company(nigeria) destined to break 2 pieces.
Why are zoo government not after uwazurike’s life? I think say uwazurike say he be freedom fighter and ijele ? I can discern between fake and original .. IPOB (NnamdiKanu) are the most dauntless, determined and civilise freedom fighters that have proven to me, Biafrans and world that they are indeed resolute and irreducible… I’ll continue to support them if they continue with their conspicuous good deeds and civility. I rest my case..
God bless Genuine Biafrans and lovers and freedom and justice.
-Share