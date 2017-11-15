IGP redeploys Anambra police CP, OC SARS, Obiano’s police aides

*Posts 3 Commissioners of police ahead of election
The Nigeria police high command has redeployed the Anambra State Police boss, Umar Abubakar.
The high command also redeployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Operations, DCP in charge of Administration, ACP in charge of Administration, the state officer in charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police aides to governor Willie Obiano.
Three commissioners of police were deployed by the IGP Ibrahim Idris to Anambra State to effectively monitor the election.
Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) confirmed the removal of the Anambra police boss and other top officials, calling it ” a routine in the police”.
“The commissioner of police in charge of commands are asked to step aside in any governorship election and another CP would be posted. He would return back to his office immediately after the election. Three commissioners of police would be deployed to monitor the 3 senatorial zones in the state.
“It would not be right now to disclose the names of the 3 commissioners of police now, but you would know later.”
