IF THE SOUTH WEST INSIST THE CHAIRMAN MUST BE MICRO-ZONED THEN THE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE MICRO-ZONED:

If those insisting that the position of PDP National Chairman must be micro-zoned to the South West for the forthcoming election on the premise that the zone has never produced the National Chairman of the PDP are not hypocrites, then they should also insist that the 2019 presidential ticket should be micro-zoned to either of the North East or North Central instead of the North as a whole, because the two Geo-Political zones have never produced any democratically elected President of this country.

We must put an end to the hypocritical act of imposition by micro-zoning which fuels politics of convenience.

Observation By: D’yong Mangut, 2019.