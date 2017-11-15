I wrote to the federal civil service commission on Maina – AGF.

Terhemen Abua.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami had Tuesday , acknowledged before the senate adhoc committee probing Maina’s reinstatement and fraudulent promotion, that he wrote letters to the Federal Civil Service Commission FCSC on the reinstatement of fugitive civil servant Abdulrasheed Maina, stating that he met with Maina in Dubai last year.

The committee upon investigations discovered that three letters were written by the Justice Minister asking questions from the FCSC on Maina. There is no record that the questions were answered by the FCSC in any correspondence.

There was another letter in February where the AGF directed the Civil Service Commission to reinstate Maina. The committee frowned at this because under the constitution, they felt the AGF cannot issue that kind of directive.

When committee members asked Malami to react to the allegations that he wrote the letters, the AGF agreed that he wrote them, but said he could not remember all that he wrote. He pleaded with the committee to allow him contact his files to ascertain the content. He promised to return tomorrow ( Wednesday ). The committee agreed.

The committee was however satisfied that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation HCSF, Eyo – Ita, for proper documentation, observing that she was tidy. It was learnt that at the sitting, the HCSF did not release the purported letter written by the Civil Service Commission to Maina. The question the committee will be finding answer to on Wednesday is, where the Ministry of Interior got the letter it relied upon to reinstate Maina.

credit: The Nation