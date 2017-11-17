I will foster internal democracy in the PDP – Secondus.

Terhemen Abua.

A chairmanship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Uche Secondus, has assured PDP members and supporters nationwide that the party under his watch will enforce internal democracy.

The Uche Secondus Campaign Organization, in a statement said the former Acting National Chairman’s mantra and ideology will revolve around democratic norms in the management of the party from chapter leadership to fielding of candidates for elective offices, if elected.

According to him, internal democracy strengthens a political party; it is the essential oil for the survival of any party organisation. We will not joke with the rights of our members to decide on issues in line with the constitution of the party.

“We will ensure that the party constitution is adhered to in letter and in spirit. As a leading opposition party, this mantra of internal democracy is a must for us especially in our drive to take over governance of the country by 2019. We need all leaders and members on board to build a mass movement that will unseat this failed government” , he added.

He maintained that every member is fully aware of the state of the PDP especially across the state chapters. He called for unity to consolidate on the good and make amends on what is bad.

credit: vanguard