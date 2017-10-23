I Don’t Speak Gramma, I am a practical, classical politician – Nathaniel Uwaji

The lawmaker who represents the people of Ogba/Egbema Ndoni constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly Hon Nathaniel Uwaji has again assured of adequate representation.

Uwaji gave this assurances during a chat with assembly correspondent recently.

He said ” as a lawmaker my duty is to make laws and ensure that true democracy and the rule of law is followed”

According to him, the concern of every lawmaker should lie on the happiness of his people ” I am not a politician that move around the media houses speaking big gramma and forgetting that the people are in bondage and living in poverty, I am a classical politician, privileged enough to be voted for by my people, and they remain my utmost priority as their representative”

According to him, the people of ONELGA constituency 2 would sing a new song “by the time I have completed all ongoing projects i am currently embarking on” he said and urged the people to continue to support him