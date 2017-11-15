I didn’t know my ministers, top government officials -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not know many of his appointees, including ministers, as of the time he appointed them into top government positions.
He said he only came across their names from the records which he worked with.
According to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke at a state dinner organised in his honour at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, as part of activities marking his state visit.
This man is indeed u$eless and f00lish!!!!!!
How comes sir
Muhammad Auwal Musa see another Kaduna exam
Fake news
This man can lie, how can you say that
How will a stark illiterate like u know them…Hausa fulani and bad products are 5&6….Northern Nigeria, the head quarter of illiteracy
its true you’re jibril abi jibrin from sudan.
Oga, why u day talk lie, u say u day take ur time 2 chuz better ppl nd it take 6 months 4 u 2 bring dem nd u just say na merit u take take am. Talk small small lie na! I salute oooo!