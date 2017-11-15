Thursday , 16 November 2017
I didn’t know my ministers, top government officials -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he did not know many of his appointees, including ministers, as of the time he appointed them into top government positions.
He said he only came across their names from the records which he worked with.
According to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke at a state dinner organised in his honour at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, as part of activities marking his state visit.
    November 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    This man is indeed u$eless and f00lish!!!!!!

    November 15, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    How comes sir

    November 15, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    November 15, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Muhammad Auwal Musa see another Kaduna exam

    November 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    This man can lie, how can you say that

    November 15, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    How will a stark illiterate like u know them…Hausa fulani and bad products are 5&6….Northern Nigeria, the head quarter of illiteracy

    November 15, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    its true you’re jibril abi jibrin from sudan.

    November 16, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Oga, why u day talk lie, u say u day take ur time 2 chuz better ppl nd it take 6 months 4 u 2 bring dem nd u just say na merit u take take am. Talk small small lie na! I salute oooo!

