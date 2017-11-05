HON ABINYE BLESSING PEPPLE, MEMBER RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY BONNY CONSTITUENCY EMBARKS ON 2017 CONSTITUENCY PROJECT.

The atmosphere of the King William Dappa Pepple road was enveloped yesterday 4th November 2017 with the presence of eminent personalities from diverse fields of life who graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the First Bonny Fire Station and emergency response centre constructed by the Legislator of Bonny Constituency in the River State House of Assembly, Amasenibo(Hon) Engr. Abinye Blessing Pepple JP

Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple in his address expressed gratitude to the people for giving him the mandate to serve them, he thanked the Governor of Rivers State Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for availing fund for Constituency Projects across the State, commending the encouragement and leadership prowess of Amasenibo (Hon) Dr Rodaford Opuwari Longjohn whose guidance have been of immense contribution in bringing him thus far, also appreciated the magnanimity of King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, CON, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom who graciously provided the land for the execution of the project.

The erudite Lawmaker revealed that the project is strategic and necessary to compliment the forthcoming Bonny-Bodo road and the developments it will attract, JICs and IOCs are happy and satisfied with the project, acknowledging the presence of the NLNG representative Mrs. Titi Horsfall.

“what you are seeing is a clear and practical demonstration of Talk-and-do”, he said.

He informed that the “Signature Project” is to meet ISO standard from a reputable contractor, chronicling the specifications, expectations and durations of the project which is targeted at six(6) months, “accountability and transparency in representation is my watchword” he added.

Hon Pepple explained that The Fire Station will run on 24hrs basis to serve as First Intervention Response Team via gadgets and equipment for immediate response to fire emergencies, narrating the operational modalities cum procedures of the Fire Station. The services of paramedics will be involved, there will be Libraries, study room, Conveniences, Bathrooms for fire personnel with employment ratio of 60/40 percentage between Indigenes and Non-indigenes respectively.

On waterways attacks, he reeled the efforts of Government, promising that continuous strategic meetings aimed at intensifying efforts to adequately secure the Bonny waterways will be held with the Executive Governor of Rivers State Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS.

Furthermore, he appealed with Constituents to be patient with him as he is just nine(9) months in office, “legislatorship also comprise of the ability to attract development to your constituency of representation as is evident in the reconstruction of Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty and the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School which will be handled by indigenous contractors”.

The foundation laying of the First Bonny Fire Station was done by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Bonny Chapter, His eminence Prophet Peter Atemie Allaputa who stated that ” this project is for the poor, rich, indigenes and non-indigenes, etc, free of service to for everyone in the Constituency”. He called on people to be careful when dealing with things that can cause fire outbreak. He also used the avenue to caution against hate write ups on media, suing for love and unity in achieving to this landmark project.

He called on those in charge of Bonny waterways to do their work and safeguard the lives of those who ply the sea routes.

Addressing, the former CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Amasenibo (Hon) Simon Emmanuel Hart lauded the Parliamentarian for conceiving the initiative of constructing a befitting Fire Station for the benefit of his people, “this is a project for the entire Bonny people and entire Nigerians, the materials are worth the job”, he said. He employed the people to continue in their confidence and support to the Governor Wike led administration and Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple’s representation, assuring them that the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School as promised by the Executive Governor of Rivers State will soon commence.

Advising, the CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Warisenibo (Amb) Isoboye Tobin ably represented by the Secretary of Bonny Local Government Lady Helen Jack-Willson Pepple stated that “Parents should be watchful and careful over their activities and that of the children at home to avoid fire incidents”.

Mr. AB Kaizer, CEO- Kaygrill Services Nigeria Limited added that “For more than 37years of my service in Emergency and Safety, this is the First Emergency Response Station in Nigeria and Bonny built as a Constituency Project for the Community for free use”HON ABINYE BLESSING PEPPLE, MEMBER RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY BONNY CONSTITUENCY EMBARKS ON 2017 CONSTITUENCY PROJECT.

The atmosphere of the King William Dappa Pepple road was enveloped yesterday 4th November 2017 with the presence of eminent personalities from diverse fields of life who graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the First Bonny Fire Station by the Legislator of Bonny Constituency in the River State House of Assembly, Amasenibo(Hon) Engr. Abinye Blessing Pepple JP

Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple in his address expressed gratitude to the people for giving him the mandate to serve them, he thanked the Governor of Rivers State Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for availing fund for Constituency Projects across the State, commending the encouragement and leadership prowess of Amasenibo (Hon) Dr Rodaford Opuwari Longjohn whose guidance have been of immense contribution in bringing him thus far, also appreciated the magnanimity of King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, CON, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom who graciously provided the land for the execution of the project.

The erudite Lawmaker revealed that the project is strategic and necessary to compliment the forthcoming Bonny-Bodo road and the developments it will attract, JICs and IOCs are happy and satisfied with the project, acknowledging the presence of the NLNG representative Mrs. Titi Horsfall.

“what you are seeing is a clear and practical demonstration of Talk-and-do”, he said.

He informed that the “Signature Project” is to meet ISO standard from a reputable contractor, chronicling the specifications, expectations and durations of the project which is targeted at six(6) months, “accountability and transparency in representation is my watchword” he added.

Hon Pepple explained that The Fire Station will run on 24hrs basis to serve as First Intervention Response Team via gadgets and equipment for immediate response to fire emergencies, narrating the operational modalities cum procedures of the Fire Station. The services of paramedics will be involved, there will be Libraries, study room, Conveniences, Bathrooms for fire personnel with employment ratio of 60/40 percentage between Indigenes and Non-indigenes respectively.

On waterways attacks, he reeled the efforts of Government, promising that continuous strategic meetings aimed at intensifying efforts to adequately secure the Bonny waterways will be held with the Executive Governor of Rivers State Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS.

Furthermore, he appealed with Constituents to be patient with him as he is just nine(9) months in office, “legislatorship also comprise of the ability to attract development to your constituency of representation as is evident in the reconstruction of Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty and the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School which will be handled by indigenous contractors”.

The foundation laying of the First Bonny Fire Station was done by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Bonny Chapter, His eminence Prophet Peter Atemie Allaputa who stated that ” this project is for the poor, rich, indigenes and non-indigenes, etc, free of service to for everyone in the Constituency”. He called on people to be careful when dealing with things that can cause fire outbreak. He also used the avenue to caution against hate write ups on media, suing for love and unity in achieving to this landmark project.

He called on those in charge of Bonny waterways to do their work and safeguard the lives of those who ply the sea routes.

Addressing, the former CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Amasenibo (Hon) Simon Emmanuel Hart lauded the Parliamentarian for conceiving the initiative of constructing a befitting Fire Station for the benefit of his people, “this is a project for the entire Bonny people and entire Nigerians, the materials are worth the job”, he said. He employed the people to continue in their confidence and support to the Governor Wike led administration and Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple’s representation, assuring them that the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School as promised by the Executive Governor of Rivers State will soon commence.

Advising, the CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Warisenibo (Amb) Isoboye Tobin ably represented by the Secretary of Bonny Local Government Lady Helen Jack-Willson Pepple stated that “Parents should be watchful and careful over their activities and that of the children at home to avoid fire incidents”.

Mr. AB Kaizer, CEO- Kaygrill Services Nigeria Limited added that “For more than 37years of my service in Emergency and Safety, this is the First Emergency Response Station in Nigeria and Bonny built as a Constituency Project for the Community for free use”HON ABINYE BLESSING PEPPLE, MEMBER RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY BONNY CONSTITUENCY EMBARKS ON 2017 CONSTITUENCY PROJECT.

The atmosphere of the King William Dappa Pepple road was enveloped yesterday 4th November 2017 with the presence of eminent personalities from diverse fields of life who graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the First Bonny Fire Station by the Legislator of Bonny Constituency in the River State House of Assembly, Amasenibo(Hon) Engr. Abinye Blessing Pepple JP

Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple in his address expressed gratitude to the people for giving him the mandate to serve them, he thanked the Governor of Rivers State Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for availing fund for Constituency Projects across the State, commending the encouragement and leadership prowess of Amasenibo (Hon) Dr Rodaford Opuwari Longjohn whose guidance have been of immense contribution in bringing him thus far, also appreciated the magnanimity of King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, CON, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom who graciously provided the land for the execution of the project.

The erudite Lawmaker revealed that the project is strategic and necessary to compliment the forthcoming Bonny-Bodo road and the developments it will attract, JICs and IOCs are happy and satisfied with the project, acknowledging the presence of the NLNG representative Mrs. Titi Horsfall.

“what you are seeing is a clear and practical demonstration of Talk-and-do”, he said.

He informed that the “Signature Project” is to meet ISO standard from a reputable contractor, chronicling the specifications, expectations and durations of the project which is targeted at six(6) months, “accountability and transparency in representation is my watchword” he added.

Hon Pepple explained that The Fire Station will run on 24hrs basis to serve as First Intervention Response Team via gadgets and equipment for immediate response to fire emergencies, narrating the operational modalities cum procedures of the Fire Station. The services of paramedics will be involved, there will be Libraries, study room, Conveniences, Bathrooms for fire personnel with employment ratio of 60/40 percentage between Indigenes and Non-indigenes respectively.

On waterways attacks, he reeled the efforts of Government, promising that continuous strategic meetings aimed at intensifying efforts to adequately secure the Bonny waterways will be held with the Executive Governor of Rivers State Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS.

Furthermore, he appealed with Constituents to be patient with him as he is just nine(9) months in office, “legislatorship also comprise of the ability to attract development to your constituency of representation as is evident in the reconstruction of Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty and the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School which will be handled by indigenous contractors”.

The foundation laying of the First Bonny Fire Station was done by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Bonny Chapter, His eminence Prophet Peter Atemie Allaputa who stated that ” this project is for the poor, rich, indigenes and non-indigenes, etc, free of service to for everyone in the Constituency”. He called on people to be careful when dealing with things that can cause fire outbreak. He also used the avenue to caution against hate write ups on media, suing for love and unity in achieving to this landmark project.

He called on those in charge of Bonny waterways to do their work and safeguard the lives of those who ply the sea routes.

Addressing, the former CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Amasenibo (Hon) Simon Emmanuel Hart lauded the Parliamentarian for conceiving the initiative of constructing a befitting Fire Station for the benefit of his people, “this is a project for the entire Bonny people and entire Nigerians, the materials are worth the job”, he said. He employed the people to continue in their confidence and support to the Governor Wike led administration and Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple’s representation, assuring them that the reconstruction of Bonny National Grammar School as promised by the Executive Governor of Rivers State will soon commence.

Advising, the CTC Chairman of Bonny Local Government Warisenibo (Amb) Isoboye Tobin ably represented by the Secretary of Bonny Local Government Lady Helen Jack-Willson Pepple stated that “Parents should be watchful and careful over their activities and that of the children at home to avoid fire incidents”.

Mr. AB Kaizer, CEO- Kaygrill Services Nigeria Limited added that “For more than 37years of my service in Emergency and Safety, this is the First Emergency Response Station in Nigeria and Bonny built as a Constituency Project for the Community for free use”

▪By EFCC CHICO