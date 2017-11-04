Healthcare woes; blame PDP says Adesina.

Terhemen Abua.

A Lawyer and Peoples Democratic Party PDP, National Publicity Secretary contender, Kabir Usman has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC led administration is weak, incompetent and caving under pressure, advicing same to start putting in place it’s exit strategy from power in 2019 instead of making excuses for its failure to implement it’s campaign promises to Nigerians.

Usman was reacting to a statement credited to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, Friday , where he reportedly said that President Muhammadu Buhari never made a promise to Nigerians in 2015 that he would not seek medical treatment abroad if elected. Adesina had blamed the poor state of health care in Nigeria on the PDP administrations; a reason for Buhari’s frequent medical trips abroad.

Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, corroborated Adesina’s claim, confirming that many of the promises President Buhari was being held accountable for, were false promises made unofficially on his behalf.

Kabir in a statement said “It is shameful that a party that rose to power on the wings of change in all sectors of governance is now turning around to blame previous governments for its woeful performance. Far more disgraceful is the APC’s attempt to commit political hara-kiri by denying President Buhari’s campaign promises. It is not only dubious but equally fraudulent to suddenly start denying their candidate’s campaign promises after those promises were used to swindle Nigerians to vote them into office in 2015. These same promises were flying around on their campaign fliers, posters, billboards, radio and TV jingles which were widely circulated nationwide during the campaigns. “At what point did the APC suddenly discover that the promises were unofficially made on behalf of their candidate” , he asked?

Usman emphasised, “The APC must think that Nigerians are stupid. But let them be put on notice. Nigerians have had enough of hunger, starvation, insecurity, rising unemployment, failed promises and unprecedented corruption in a government that claims to be the chief fighter of corruption. Nigerians are no longer at ease and have decided to change this horrible change in 2019” .

credit: Vanguard