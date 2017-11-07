GROUP CLAMOURS FOR INTERNAL DEMOCRACY IN RIVERS APC                                                

… Supports Senator Magnus Abe as man on ground

David Amusa, Port Harcourt

A political pressure group under the aegis of M30 has clamoured for internal democracy in the Rivers state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and vowed to resist imposition of candidates in the state.

Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt, the Public Relations Officer(PRO), Mr. Innocent Ajaelu, said the group was formed in 2015 after the gubernatorial candidate of the party was imposed on the party in the state without primaries.

He said the founding leaders of the group attributed the dismal failure of the party to the imposition, pointing out that the popularity of the candidate matters a lot for a party to do well in a general election.

“The imposition of candidate was done in the party in 2015 and it didn’t work. People should be allowed to choose who rules them”.

Ajaelu who was a former Chairman of Oyigbo local government council, said the former gubernatorial candidate was not the most popular candidate and therefore could not match the PDP and the resources at their disposal.

He said after that time, the group was formed with the belief that it will never happen again.

“I can say that after the formation or emergence of APC in Nigeria, Rivers state was the only state that never allowed for common primaries and what was the resultant effect, we failed woefully and this time around, we wouldn’t allow that to happen again”.

The APC chieftain stated that the group criss crossed the 23 local government areas of Rivers state and had been canvassing that there should be internal democracy for all elective positions of the party in the state.

He said the group would not allow those anomalies of PDP to creep into APC, pointing out that that was why many people left the PDP to APC.

Ajaelu further said it would be ironical for APC to do what PDP was doing and at the same time preaching change.

He lamented the plan of APC leadership in the state to crack down on members of the group, adding that their actions were inimical to democracy and the progress of the party.

“I make bold to state that M30 worked for APC to achieve most of their victories. It is disappointing but I am not surprised that some members of APC are claiming that they don’t know any group called M30. It is a bit worrisome because all the persons that have claimed that they don’t know anything about M30 have been one time or the other a member of M30. After the 2015 elections, M30 has been the organization going round the 23 local government areas, telling people not to abandon APC because they lost the state; to have faith in the party and today our preaching has made it possible for people to know that yes we lost in 2015 but today APC can do something. But it is worrisome that some persons in the party will begin to say anybody that identifies with M30 should be banished or expelled from the party. It is very wrong”.

The former council boss said M30 ought to be commended for insisting on internal democracy as they have the party’s interest at heart, maintaining that the idea of presenting an unpopular candidate is to make the APC lose again to serve selfish ego of a person.

“M30 deserves commendation. We are not against anybody. I expect commendations from APC for re-awakening the consciousness of APC as a party that has gone into comatose. Today, this body called M30 is a threat to the ruling party in the state. They see M30 everywhere in the 23 LGAs”.

Speaking further Agaelu said their choice of Senator Magnus Abe is based on the fact that he was the only aspirant on ground unlike other aspirants who were paper tigers.

He said when APC was almost dead in the state, it was Abe who was the lone ranger challenging the PDP and its governor.

“M30 as a group do not regret and can never regret choosing or calling on Senator Magnus Ngei Abe to come and run in the governorship race because we have seen that he is a true democrat and a man that believes in internal democracy. He stands tall among other persons we have seen and are aspiring to contest. We are not going back and there is no amount of intimidation, propaganda and threat put together by some APC people in Rivers state that will shut us from what we believe “.

He further said even though they support Abe that it is the stand of the group that everybody should test his popularity and let the most popular fly the flag of the party.

“We are not saying Magnus Abe should be given a ticket unopposed. We are saying allow all aspirants or candidates to come and contest”.

The PRO condemned an attempt by the leader of the party to lead the party just for his personal interest.

“You call Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi our leader. We are not arguing that Amaechi is our leader. But we won’t because Amaechi is our leader, he leads us into lagoon and all of us follow. Everybody that wants to contest should not hide under Amaechi. He should be a man,take a bold step and say I want to contest election and contest. Let it don’t look as if anybody that is talking is talking against Amaechi. Afterall, Amaechi is not running election. By law, Amaechi would not contest election again. And I don’t know why we must wait for Amaechi as a man to say this is who we will follow. It is undemocratic. Because Amaechi is a leader then we should close our mouths and let him bring somebody that will come and lose again. No way. Nobody should make it look as if anybody or group is insulting or talking bad about Amaechi”.

Ajaelu said the followers in a democratic setting should have a say, pointing out that at the end of the election that every stakeholder would feel the ripple effect of a bad choice.

“Yes, there will be leadership but leadership should not mean that followers do not have our say. We must have our say. This is democracy. We are not in the military regime”.