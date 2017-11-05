GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA WARNS POLITICIANS WITH ASPIRATIONS AGAINST ADMINISTERING OATH ON   IMO PEOPLE

The State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has warned certain politicians in the state especially those with governorship ambition against administering oath on Imo people who are either members or officials of their political parties.

The governor also advised members and officials of the political parties not to subscribe or allow themselves to be subjected to oath taking for any reason by any politician or aspirant because it is ungodly to do so.

The governor decided to issue this warning vis-à-vis advice following the unfortunate reports from certain party officers that a governorship aspirant from one of the political zones in the state had subjected them to oath taking and that, while most of them refused to take the oath, few of them allowed themselves to be cajoled into taking such fetish action.

The governor regretted that the aspirant in question has become synonymous with oath administration on innocent Imo Citizens and contended that since this idea of subjecting party members and officers to oath taking has never been able to help the particular politician in the past, there is therefore no guarantee that such diabolitical act would help him this time.

The governor explained that one of the first things he did on assumption of office as governor was to build a befitting Chapel in front of the Government House and also erected the statue of a man with the Holy Bible in his hand to show Imo people the direction of his administration.

The governor further explained that one of the reasons he also decided to demolish and relocate Ekeukwu Market was when the unfounded story of a female deity owning the market came up and he resolved that Imo people would never be in a market said to be owned by a deity.

The governor regretted that in this jet age somebody would be administering oath on his brothers and sisters because of political power and contended that any politician with aspiration that administers oath on innocent citizens will never win any election in the state since God can never share his glory with anybody.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor