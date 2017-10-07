Federal High Court Acting Chief Judge Redeploys 10 Judges

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has announced the immediate redeployment of 10 judges to different divisions across the country.

This is a renewed effort to effectively boost the criminal justice system in a corrupt-free environment.

According to the Justice Kafarati, the affected judges are expected to resume work by October 23, 2017 .

“In view of the recent circular by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria regarding the need to clear corruption and Criminal causes. I have decided to reshuffle the current posting of Judges as contained hereunder,” he added.

A circular issued from the office of the Ag Chief Judge of the Federal High Court that Justice S. Saidu, currently in Port Harcourt will be moved to Lagos, his Yola counterpart, Justice B. Aliyu to Port Harcourt. In Lokoja however, Justice M. Sani is expected in Uyo while Uyo’s Justice L. Ojukwu to Abuja.

Also to be reshuffled are Justice D. Okoronkwo of the Ekiti Judicial Division to Lokoja in exchange for Justice Agamah of Port Harcourt. Abeokuta’s Justice F. Giwa-Ogunganjo from Abeokuta to Port Harcourt in exchange for Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammede of Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, Lagos’ Justice A. Anka wouldn’t also be spared as he is expected to resume in Yola division and Justice Ibrahim Watila of Port Harcourt is scheduled for Abeokuta operations