Daniel blames Sheriff’s loyalists for Ogun PDP crisis

An aspirant for the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has blamed the crisis in the Ogun State PDP on loyalists of the sacked party national chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff.

Daniel, who was governor of the state from 2003 to 2011, addressed reporters yesterday after he collected his nomination forms.

He described the crisis as a fallout in the 14-month tussle between Sheriff and Makarfi before the Supreme Court sacked Sheriff on July 12 .

Two factions emerged from the congress in Ogun, with both laying claims to the leadership.

PDP national headquarters, on August 23 , set up a caretaker committee for the chapter, with Mr. Tunde Odanye as its chairman.

But another group, led by the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, rejected the Odanye-led caretaker committee.

Daniel said the crisis would not affect his chances of winning the chairmanship on December 9 .

He said: “This crisis is not peculiar to Ogun State because many state chapters are experiencing crisis. But the crisis in Ogun is more reported than the others.”

Also, the former governor described his trial for alleged corruption as mere persecution.

According to him, it will not work against his aspiration