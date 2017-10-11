Covering corruption in the Police: Fed Govt files charges against Senator Misau

•AGF accuses lawmaker of making ‘injurious falsehood’ against IG, Okiro, Police

The Federal Government has filed charges against Senator Isah Hamman Misau (APC Bauchi Central).

Misau has been at loggerheads with Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, who he accused among others, of engaging in corrupt practices.

The IG has also described him as a deserter, who is wanted by the Police.

In the charge filed yesterday before the Federal High Court, Abuja, the senator is accused, among others, of making and uttering false documents, which he allegedly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2011 and 2015.

In a another five-count charge, Senator Misau was accused of making “injurious falsehood” against the IG and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Mike Okiro and the Nigeria Police in various newspaper publications.

The said false documents Misau allegedly made and uttered are: “personal particulars of persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC Form C. F. 001/2011),” and a similar document for 2015 election (INEC Form C. F. 2015).

Others are: “A statutory declaration of age, deposed to at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in December 2014” and “Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate Registration No: 28799.”

Misau, in the seven-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, is said to have, by his alleged conduct, committed offences punishable under Section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap 17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

The charge reads as follows:

That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 28th january 2011 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false document to wit: Affidavit in support of personal particulars of persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [INEC FORM C.F. 001/2011) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 28’h january 2011 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the Office/Membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC FORM C.F. 001/2011) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 16th December 2014 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the Office/Membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria {INEC FORM C.F. 001/2015) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;That you Isah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 16th December 2014 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC FORM C.F. 001/2015) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act; among other charges.

Cap M17 Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same Act